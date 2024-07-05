‘I would’ve dropped Suryakumar Yadav from Team India if he hadn't taken David Miller's catch': Rohit Sharma jokes

Rohit Sharma is one of the greatest batters of the modern era. After leading India to their second T20 World Cup trophy and an ICC title after 11 years, he would also go down as one of the greatest-ever captains - Rohit is also the only player to win 50 T20Is as captain and has a stunning win percentage of 62 in Tests. He is known to be a players' captain. Someone who puts his arm around a teammate struggling for form but not having second thoughts about schooling them when needed. Apart from all this, Rohit Sharma also possesses another quality. He can leave an entire room on the floor with his uncanny mannerisms and words. India's captain Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav celebrate the dismissal of South Africa's David Miller(Surjeet Yadav)

That's exactly what he did in his address during a Maharashtra government felicitation ceremony in Mumbai on Friday. The members of India's T20 World Cup-winning team, captain Rohit, batters Suryakumar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal and all-rounder Shivam Dube, along with bowling coach, met Maharashtra Chief Minister at his residence in Mumbai on Friday.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde facilitated victorious members of the Indian team with shawls and idols of Lord Ganesha. After that Rohit was sharing his thoughts in a gathering. The Indian captain said he would have dropped Suryakumar Yadav from the team had he not held on to David Miller's catch in the final against South Africa.

The ministers, including CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, were in splits. Rohit himself followed his comment with a wholehearted laugh.

"Suryakumar Yadav said the ball landed in his hands, it's good that it did..." Rohit said in Marathi. He took a pause and then added: "Otherwise, I would have dropped from the team."

The comment may have been made in jest, but it highlighted the importance of the catch that Surya took. South Africa needed 16 off the last over when David Miller, their last recognised batter, got a full toss from Hardik Pandya. The left-hander swatted it. The ball went towards long off, where Surya was stationed. For a moment, it appeared that the breeze would take it over the ropes but Surya stationed himself nicely, took the catch but the momentum took his body over the ropes. He, however, was incredibly smart to lob the ball up in the air before stepping outside the playing area. He then took another step inside and completed the catch.

Rohit was standing at long on at moment. He was on his haunches when the ball was up in the air but as soon as Surya completed the catch, his excitement knew no bounds.

It was a match-defining moment. What could have been a six, resulted in Miller's wicket. Hardik held his nerve in the last five balls to close the match out. India defeated South Africa by seven runs to win a World Cup after 13 years. It was their first ICC trophy since the 2013 Champions Trophy triumph and their second T20 World Cup in 17 years.

When asked to explain his emotions, Surya said that for a brief moment, he felt like the World Cup was flying over his head.