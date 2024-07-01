 Suryakumar Yadav's honest admission on sensational David Miller's catch: ‘All I could see was the T20 WC flying away’ | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Suryakumar Yadav's honest admission on sensational David Miller's catch: ‘All I could see was the T20 WC flying away’

ByHT Sports Desk
Jul 01, 2024 01:36 PM IST

Suryakumar Yadav opened up on grabbing the all-important catch, which eventually helped India end their 11-year-long ICC title drought

Suryakumar Yadav showed nerves of steel to grab a magnificent catch to inflict David Miller's dismissal, which was the clutch moment in the T20 World Cup final. Surya's breathtaking efforts near the boundary rope completely shifted the momentum in India's favour as they went on to win the match by 7 runs and clinched their second T20 World Cup trophy.

India's Suryakumar Yadav grabs a catch to dismiss South Africa's David Miller during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 final.(AFP)
India's Suryakumar Yadav grabs a catch to dismiss South Africa's David Miller during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 final.(AFP)

It was the final over of the match and with Proteas needing 16 runs to win, Hardik Pandya was chosen to deliver the all-important six balls. Pandya started off with a low full-toss, which Miller launched straight down the ground in an attempt to hit a maximum, but found Suryakumar near the boundary rope, who held his nerves well. He displayed excellent presence of mind, and grabbed one of the biggest catches in Indian cricket history. He juggled the ball up and went over the ropes before holding on to it with his feet millimetres away from the boundary cushion.

The flamboyant cricketer opened up on grabbing the all-important catch, which eventually helped India end their 11-year-long ICC title drought and said with the ball in the air, he saw the World Cup flying away.

“I really don’t know what was going through my mind. All I could see was the World Cup flying away and I just latched on to it,” Suryakumar was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Also Read | Shaun Pollock shuts conspiracy theory behind Suryakumar Yadav's catch in T20WC final: 'Cushion had moved, but...'

Surya received the 'Best Fielder' medal from the BCCI secretary Jay Shah for his magnificent catch to dismiss Miller, which was the decisive moment in the finale.

Talking about Suryakumar's catch, the Indian fielding coach said that he would have taken fifty such catches in the practice sessions. He also praised Suryakumar for his awareness while taking the catch.

"If you ask about Surya's catch, he would have taken fifty such catches in the practice sessions. But in a match when that moment comes, it's his decision and the awareness of rope that's very important and knowing and the confidence that he throws it up and come inside, it's a decision making at the point of time," he added.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Stay updated with the latest cricket news, T20 World Cup 2024 updates and match highlights. Explore the World Cup Schedule 2024, track the World Cup Points Table, follow Virat Kohli's performance, and stay ahead with the stats on World Cup Most Wickets and World Cup Most Runs on the Hindustan Times website and app.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / Suryakumar Yadav's honest admission on sensational David Miller's catch: ‘All I could see was the T20 WC flying away’

T20 World Cup 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On