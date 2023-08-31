Ian Bishop namedrops MS Dhoni, CSK after Pathirana wrecks Bangladesh with brilliant 4/32 figures in SL vs BAN match

Sri Lanka bowled out Bangladesh for 164 in the Group B match of Asia Cup on Thursday, with fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana and spinner Maheesh Theekshana sharing six wickets between them. Najmul Hossain Shanto made 89 to play a lone hand for Bangladesh, who elected to bat first in Pallekele. Pathirana, whose yorkers have earned him comparisons to his hero Lasith Malinga, took 4-32 to dismiss Bangladesh in 42.4 overs. Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana celebrates taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed during Asia Cup 2023(AP)

Pathirana burst into fame with his appearance for the Chennai Super Kings; the Sri Lankan youngster enjoyed significant success in the 2023 season for the side, picking 19 wickets in 12 matches. The pacer's brilliant outing was key to CSK's record-equalling fifth IPL title, as they defeated Gujarat Titans in the final.

Following his impressive outings in the league, Pathirana was also called-up for Sri Lankan ODI side and delivered consistent performances; on Thursday, he again showed his worth as he ran through the Bangladesh batting order. Former West Indies player Ian Bishop noted Pathirana's fierce outing in Sri Lanka's Asia Cup opener, and also namedropped MS Dhoni in his post on social media platform X.

“Easy to see why Sri Lanka cricket, CSK and MS Dhoni are valuing Matheesha Pathirana so highly. He is still learning his craft. But he is learning quickly and will be a real handful in years to come,” wrote Bishop.

The Sri Lankan bowlers enjoyed a formidable outing in Kandy as they reduced Bangladesh to 36/3 before the fourth-wicket alliance between Shanto and Towhid Hridoy (20) saw Bangladesh adding 59 runs in nearly 14 overs. Shanto guided the young man well as Bangladesh showed signs of recovery but Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka ended the blooming partnership, winning a leg-before appeal against Hridoy.

Pathirana, then, ended the stay of veteran Mushfiqur Rahim, whose attempted upper cut was snaffled by Chamika Karunaratne near third man.

Sri Lanka are the co-hosts of the 2023 edition alongside Pakistan and will host all of India's matches in the tournament. Team India begins its campaign on Saturday against arch-rivals Pakistan, who had registered a brilliant 238-run win over tournament debutants Nepal on Wednesday. The top-2 teams from both groups will qualify for the Super Fours.

