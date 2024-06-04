Ian Bishop wants Rahul Dravid to weigh options, highlights Jaiswal's importance in India XI: 'He brings quality when...'

Will Yashasvi Jaiswal be making way for Virat Kohli? Former West Indies cricketer Ian Bishop feels former Indian skipper should bat at the top in the 2024 edition of the ICC World Cup. Rested for the only warm-up game against Bangladesh, run-machine Kohli will headline the Indian XI in their tournament opener against Ireland on Wednesday. The 35-year-old has arrived in the United States after a record-breaking season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. Bishop argued that Jaiswal should also bat at the top(ANI-Getty Images)

Picking India's starting XI against Ireland, batting legend Sunil Gavaskar suggested that Kohli should open the innings with skipper Rohit Sharma. Gavaskar observed that young Jaiswal could bat at No.3 if Kohli is roped in as an opener for the T20 World Cup. Discussing India's combination for the World Cup encounter, Bishop argued that Jaiswal should bat at the top purely because he is a left-handed batter.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

ALSO READ: Sourav Ganguly throws his hat in the ring for India head coach job, gives ruling on Gautam Gambhir's candidature

'I like Virat Kohli at the top but…'

"I like Virat Kohli at the top, I have said that over the last couple of years, not just for this tournament. That's my preference. But, India may be thinking something else, Rahul Dravid maybe other options. If you take Jaiswal, there has been a little bit of concern with his form in the IPL. But if you think his form is good enough to be in the team, then I want Jaiswal at the top, partly because he is left-handed. So you get that left-right combination. So that would be my choice as the opening pair," Bishop told Star Sports.

Kohli vs Jaiswal in IPL 2024

Opening the inning for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the IPL 2024, Kohli smashed 741 runs in 15 matches with an incredible average of 61.75. Batting at a strike rate of over 154, Kohli scored a century and notched up five fifties in the 2024 season of the cash-rich league. Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Jaiswal amassed 435 runs in 16 games for the 2008 champions.

'Suryakumar Yadav is one of the best batters'

"There is no doubt that Suryakumar Yadav is one of the best T20 batters. Rishabh Pant, great to see him back. And he provide another left-handed option for you. That's why I think Jaiswal, if he is in that XI, he is so important. He brings quality when he is in form and the left-handedness as well. So you are asking different questions of the bowling opposition. And then you get down the order, you have Hardik and Ravindra Jadeja," Bishop added.