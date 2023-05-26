Home / Cricket / ICC announces prize money for India vs Australia WTC final winner and runners-up

ICC announces prize money for India vs Australia WTC final winner and runners-up

ByHT Sports Desk
May 26, 2023 01:20 PM IST

The India vs Australia WTC final winners will get a hefty some as prize money from ICC apart form the Test mace.

ICC on Friday announced the prize money for the winners and runner-ups of the World Test Championship final between India and Australia slated to be played at The Oval, England from June 7 to 11 with June 12 being the reserve day. ICC said the Australia-India WTC final will have a major incentive for both teams as other than the crowning glory in the longest format of the game, the winners will also collect $1.6 million as the winners’ prize money. The losing finalists will pocket $800,000.

India will face Australia in the WTC final(AP)
India will face Australia in the WTC final(AP)

The tournament prize money is the same as that for the inaugural edition of the championship – ICC World Test Championship 2019-21 – a total purse of $3.8 million.

The Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side were rewarded with $1.6 million besides the glittering Mace in Southampton two years ago courtesy of an eight-wicket win over India in the six-day final.

All nine ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 participants will get a share in the $3.8 million purse. South Africa have earned $450,000 by finishing third in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 standings.

England who made a late resurgence in the two-year cycle with an aggressive playing style, ended up fourth on the table – a reward of $350,000.

Sri Lanka, who were in the running for a place in the final before their series defeat in New Zealand, dropped down to the fifth spot. Their prize money share is $200,000.

Sixth-placed New Zealand, seventh-placed Pakistan, eighth-placed West Indies and ninth-placed Bangladesh will be given $100,000 each.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with IPL 2023 and IPL schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
© 2023 HindustanTimes
