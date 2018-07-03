ICC chief executive Dave Richardson to step down after 2019 Cricket World Cup

International Cricket Council (ICC) chief executive David Richardson will step down from his position once his contract expires after the 2019 Cricket World Cup, cricket’s world governing body said on Tuesday.

Richardson, who became the first person to hold the position of ICC General Manager – Cricket in 2002, was promoted to chief executive in 2012.

“The hardest thing as a cricketer is knowing when the time is right to retire. But for me, the end of the ICC Cricket World Cup next year is about right,” Richardson said https://www.icc-cricket.com/media-releases/773238.

The ICC said they would begin a global recruitment process to identify Richardson’s successor.

“I have enjoyed my time at the ICC and I am pleased with what we have achieved in creating greater context for all formats of the game and securing increased opportunities and clear pathways for all members to play at the highest level,” Richardson added.

“I will do all I can over the next 12 months to ensure that we complete our work on the new global strategy aimed at growing the game both in our traditional and new markets, and, in particular put on a World Cup that does the game proud.”

ICC chairman Shashank Manohar thanked the former South Africa wicketkeeper for his contribution at the helm.

“On behalf of the ICC board, I would like to thank David for his service and commitment to cricket over the past 16 years and, particularly, over the last six years as CEO.”