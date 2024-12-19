Menu Explore
ICC confirms hybrid model for Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan matches to be played at neutral venue in 2024-27 cycle

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 19, 2024 04:08 PM IST

The ICC confirmed on Thursday that the Champions Trophy will be played in Pakistan and a neutral venue, with the latter hosting the marquee IND-PAK match.

The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy in 2025 will be played in Pakistan and a neutral venue, the cricketing body announced on Thursday. The landmark decision comes as part of a broader arrangement for the 2024-2027 ICC events cycle, which stipulates that the matches between India and Pakistan will be played at neutral venues during this period.

A still from the Asia Cup held in 2023

The move applies to several upcoming marquee tournaments, including the 2025 Champions Trophy, the 2025 Women’s World Cup in India, and the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

There had been speculations over the future of the Champions Trophy, with BCCI's refusal to travel to Pakistan adding to logistical issues for the tournament's smooth conduct. The BCCI cited safety concerns as primary reason behind not traveling to Pakistan, while the PCB argued that the Indian board should honor the arrangement, since Pakistan had done the same during the 2023 World Cup held in India.

The neutral venue arrangements are designed to ensure smooth logistical operations and safety for all teams and fans amid the longstanding political tensions between the two cricketing giants.

The Champions Trophy, featuring eight elite teams – Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa, and Pakistan – will take place in February and March next year.

Pakistan are the defending champions after their triumph in the 2017 edition against India. This marks the first time the tournament will be held in Pakistan since its inception in 1998.

In addition to the men’s event, Pakistan has also secured the hosting rights for the 2028 Women’s T20 World Cup, where neutral venues will again be implemented for India-Pakistan fixtures.

