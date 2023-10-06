ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: A complete guide for travellers and fans in Lucknow

Lucknow has always been known as a multicultural city that flourished as a North Indian cultural and artistic hub, and the seat of power of Nawabs in the 18th and 19th centuries. It continues to be an important centre of culture, tourism, music and poetry, tehzeeb (manners), grand architecture, beautiful gardens, delectable cuisine. And of course, the not to be missed kebabs and chikankari. View of the riverfront of Gomti river at Lucknow. (AP)

If you are in the City of Nawabs for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup matches, here’s a quick look at all that you must see/do/shop/eat in Lucknow.

Match Fixtures:

October 12: Australia vs South Africa, 2 pm

October 16: Australia vs Sri Lanka, 2 pm

October 21: Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, 10:30 am

October 29: India vs England, 2 pm

November 3: Netherlands vs Afghanistan, 2 pm

Stadium: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium. Capacity: 50,000

Know your stadium: Established in 2017, Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium is India’s fifth largest cricket stadium. Formerly known as Ekana Cricket Stadium, the stadium has the longest straight boundaries in comparison to all the stadiums in India. The first international match was held in 2018 when India hosted West Indies in a T20 match.

How to get there:

Distance from Amausi airport: 20 kms

Nearest railway station: Lucknow

Lucknow is on the intersection of National Highways 24, 25 and 28 running east, west and south and well connected by road network.

In view of the World Cup cricket matches, metro trains will be available from 6:20 am till 1 am on the five days when the matches will be hosted,

Average Temperature: In October, high of 33-40 and low of 23-27 degree Celsius. Usually, no rain. In November, high of 31-32 and low of 17-19 degree Celsius.

What to see: Chota Imambara, Bada Imambara, Rumi Gate, Ghanta Ghar, British Residency, Charbagh railway Station, Hussainabad Clock Tower, Ram Manohar Lohia Park, Chattar Manzil, Indira Gandhi Planetarium, Constantia House, Dilkhusha Kothi, State Museum, Chandrika Devi Temple, Jama Masjid, Gomti Riverfront Park.

Day trip to: Jetavana Monastery. Ayodhya. Kushinagar. Revisiting the 1857 Siege of Kanpur.

What/where to eat: Khasta Kachuri in Ratti in Hewett Road. Jain Chaat Bhandar at Laal Bagh Chowk. Sri Lassi Corner and Raja Ki Thandai at Golewaza entrance in the Chowk. Royal Cafe at Hazratganj, The Posh Pouf and Marine Room - The Picadally at Alambagh. Wahid Biryani. Brijwasi Bakery. The Bob Bon Bakers. New Gyani Ji ka Dhaba. Tunday Kebabs in Chowk, Aminabad, Alambagh. Rahim Nagar.

Where to shop: Hazratganj market. Aminabad Market. Chowk Lucknow. Bhoothnath Market. Alambagh Market. Janpath Bazaar. Halwasiya Market. Wave Mall. Phoenix United Mall. One Awadh Centre Mall. Fun Republic.

Hotels near City Centre: Hyatt Regency Gomti Nagar (7.7 kms), Novotel (9 kms), Renaissance Lucknow Hotel (4.1 kms), Golden Tulip (100 metres), Clarks Avadh (2.1 kms), Holiday Inn Lucknow Airport (8.6 kms), Lebua Lucknow (1.3 kms).

Transport: From taxis, auto rickshaws, public buses, cycle rickshaws, non-AC buses to CNG low floor AC buses – Lucknow has it all.

Tempos and auto rickshaws are easily available. Haggle about the fare. Be careful of your belongings.

Lucknow has 13 railway stations within the city - they are fast, cheap and run round the clock.

Uttar Pradesh State Road Corporation has a fleet of CNG 3,000 buses that run around 35 routes in the city.

Lucknow Metro has two lines and 21 active stations; timing: 6 am to 10 pm. Get 10% discount on every journey using GoSmart Card. Tourist Card available in denomination of Rs. 100 (for unlimited travel for 1 day) and Rs. 250 (for unlimited travel for 3 days). Refundable security deposit of Rs. 100 payable at the time of purchase.

Suggestions by UP Police

- Travel in a group to the extent possible.

- If you think you are being followed, take a known detour and if you are still suspicious, head for the nearest police station.

- Avoid narrow lonely dark streets and keep to the well-lit main routes especially those that pass by police posts.

- If something untoward appears to be taking place on the road ahead, stop and turn before it is too late.

- Give details of your intended movements to only those who need to know.

- In case a taxi has to be engaged , avoid hiring the first one in the line or the one which seems to be waiting. Do not give any specific instruction to the driver about the route/destination before commencement of the journey.