ICC drawing fresh schedule for T20 World Cup after Bangladesh shoots letter of not wanting to play in India: Report

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is drawing up a new schedule for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wrote to the apex body, stating that it does not want to play its matches in India, citing security concerns. Following the removal of Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad, the relations between the BCB and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have nosedived, and a tug of war has erupted, much like the situation involving India and Pakistan. ICC initiates the process of drawing up a fresh schedule for the upcoming T20 World Cup(AFP)

According to a report in The Indian Express, the ICC, led by chairman Jay Shah, has initiated the process of developing a new schedule for the tournament following the strained relations between India and Bangladesh.

It all started with the BCCI asking three-time champions KKR to release Rahman from their squad, despite having picked him for INR 9.20 crore in the auction in Abu Dhabi. This directive came amid the ongoing strained relations between the two countries following the killings of Hindus in Bangladesh.

KKR then soon after released the 30-year-old from their squad. As soon as the formalities were done, the BCB sprang into action, calling for an emergency meeting. On Sunday, the board issued an official statement, confirming that they have indeed written to the ICC, asking for its matches to be shifted from India to Sri Lanka owing to “growing concerns regarding the safety and security."

The reworking of the T20 World Cup schedule is expected to be a logistical nightmare for the organisers, considering the tournament starts in one month's time on February 7. According to the original schedule, Bangladesh are scheduled to play their three Group C matches in Kolkata - their opening game against West Indies (February 7), against Italy (February 9), and against England (February 14).

Bangladesh's group stage will then conclude with its last game against Nepal on February 17 against Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium.

Political pressure

It is learnt that the hands of BCB's were forced after the Bangladesh government took a strong objection to BCCI's stand of removing Rahman from the IPL.

Asif Nazrul, the advisor for Youth and Sports in Mohammad Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh, took to Facebook to state: “We won’t stand for any insult to Bangladesh’s cricket, cricketers and the country. The days of slavery are over.”

“The Board should make it clear that where a Bangladeshi cricketer cannot play in India despite being contracted, the entire Bangladeshi cricket team cannot feel safe going to the World Cup. I have also instructed the board (BCB) to request its matches be held in Sri Lanka," he added.

He then also confirmed that he has written to the concerned parties to stop broadcasting IPL in the country. When BCB confirmed the move to write a letter to the ICC, Nazrul welcomed the call, criticising the policies of the BCCI.

The BCB have already announced their squad for the T20 World Cup with Litton Kumer Das set to lead the 15-member contingent. Speaking of the 20-team tournament, the competition is set to be played across eight venues in India and Sri Lanka from February 7 to March 8.