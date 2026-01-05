What happens if ICC agrees to move Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup matches out of India? The numbers behind BCCI’s loss

Bangladesh’s push to have its India-led group games shifted out of India would not dent the BCCI’s broadcast or central-event money much, but it can nick match-day economics and local activation value at two marquee venues. Taskin Ahmed celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Sherfane Rutherford.(AFP)

The key is the ICC’s decision: whether those fixtures are moved, swapped, or replaced. That’s what determines whether the loss would be significant for India, or basically cosmetic.

Where Bangladesh were scheduled to play

Bangladesh were set for three Group C matches at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, vs West Indies, vs Italy, and vs England, before finishing vs Nepal at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Now, Eden Gardens has a capacity of 63,000 and Wankhede 33,000. Across four Bangladesh games, the maximum inventory involved is roughly 222,000 seats.

Ticket floors show only the starting point. The ICC has said India-match tickets start from INR 100. The official ticketing website shows Bangladesh vs Italy at INR 100 onwards, West Indies vs Bangladesh at INR 300 onwards, and Bangladesh vs Nepal in Mumbai at INR 250 onwards.

What BCCI could actually lose

One big nuance: under ICC’s India ticket terms, tickets remain the property of the ICC Business Corporation (IBC), with BCCI named as the host. That suggests an ICC-controlled commercial structure, with the on-ground host earning via agreed hosting/operational arrangements rather than owning the full gate.

So the BCCI exposure is mainly match-day surplus + local sponsorship/activation + hospitality demand tied to those fixtures.

Scenario A: matches moved out, and India venues are not backfilled

Gross gate “at risk” could land roughly in an INR 7-30 crore band (think 60-90% occupancy and a blended realised ticket of INR 500-1,500).

Scenario B: matches moved, but India is backfilled with other games

The loss can drop sharply because the seats still get sold. The difference becomes demand quality (replacing an England game is harder than replacing Bangladesh-Italy).

Scenario C: venue swap within the India-Sri Lanka schedule

If the ICC simply swaps venues/dates while keeping India’s match inventory intact, the impact is mostly logistics and re-planning costs, not revenue.

The bottom line is the loss is not World Cup central money, its India’s match-day upside on four fixtures, and it is highly scenario dependent.