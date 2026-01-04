ICC set to make huge decision after Bangladesh express desire to move T20 World Cup matches out of India: Report

The ICC is weighing a request from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to relocate Bangladesh’s group-stage fixtures for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 out of India, with a call expected soon as the schedules and venue operations are finalised for the tournament. Jay Shah speaks during a ceremony organised to rename Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.(PTI)

As reported by Cricbuzz, the ICC is understood to be open to considering the move and could take a decision within the next 24-48 hours. Bangladesh are currently slated to play three Group matches at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata against the West Indies, Italy, and England, and one match at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, against Nepal. The tournament is scheduled from February 7 to March 8 and is jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka: The obvious pivot

Any venue change this close to a global event is disruptive, but Sri Lanka is already a co-host and therefore the obvious destination of the Bangladesh team if the ICC acts on the request made by BCB.

The BCB’s push is rooted in what it describes as safety and security concerns around travelling to India. After an emergency meeting, the board resolved that Bangladesh would not travel under the current environment and formally approached the ICC to stage all of their games outside India. The request has been amplified by an IPL-related flashpoint involving Bangladesh seamer, Mustafizur Rahman, adding the perception in Dhaka that the wider environment is deteriorating, even if ICC events are administered separately from the IPL.

For the ICC, the calculation is delicate. Granting the request may lower temperatures and protect player welfare, but it also risks setting a precedent for venue shifts driven by bilateral politics. Operationally, it would require re-slotting fixtures in Sri Lanka, revising ticketing plans in India, and ensuring opponents are briefed on revised logistics without compromising competitive balance.

With the opening week already mapped and commercial timelines underway, the ICC’s next move will be as much about safeguarding tournament certainty as it is about resolving one team’s request.