ICC faces heat over T20 World Cup ticket chaos as booking site crash instantly; furious fans rage over long queues

Social media users were quick to vent their frustration on Thursday evening after the International Cricket Council (ICC) opened Phase 1 ticket sales for the 2026 T20 World Cup. The sale for matches in India and Sri Lanka began at 6:45 PM IST. T20 World Cup 2026 will begin on February 7(AFP)

The link shared in ICC’s media release redirected fans to BookMyShow. While many complained about long virtual queues—especially for the India–Pakistan clash in Colombo on February 15—others said the platform crashed the moment they clicked the link, preventing them from entering the queue and adding to the chaos.

Earlier on Thursday, the ICC took a notable step by lowering a key entry barrier for fans, keeping Phase I ticket prices highly affordable. Prices started at just INR 100 in India (approximately $1.11) and LKR 1000 in Sri Lanka (approximately $3.26). More than 2 million tickets are up for sale in the first phase, with Phase II ticket sales set to be announced soon.

ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta said the global governing body wants to make the tournament "most accessible and global ICC event ever".

"Phase I of ticket sales is an important milestone in our journey towards delivering the most accessible and global ICC event ever staged. Our vision for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is clear: every fan, regardless of background, geography or financial means, should have the chance to access an in-stadia experience of world-class marquee cricket," he said.

"With tickets starting from just ₹100 and LKR1000, we are putting affordability at the centre of our strategy. This is about opening the gates wide and inviting millions to be part of a global celebration of cricket, not as spectators from afar, but as active participants in the energy, emotion and magic that only a stadium can offer.

"The 2026 edition, featuring 20 teams and 55 matches, will be the most ambitious and inclusive T20 World Cup in history," he added.

The 10th edition of the ICC tournament, featuring 20 teams and 55 matches, will commence on February 7. Ahmedabad, Chennai, New Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata will be the host cities for the World Cup in India, while Sri Lanka will have Colombo (with two venues) and Kandy as its two locations. Defending champions India will play against the USA in one of the three matches on the opening day of the tournament.