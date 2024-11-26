ICC finds new way to convince PCB to adopt hybrid model for Champions Trophy: Report

The International Cricket Council has intervened in the Champions Trophy venue matter, trying to convince the Pakistan Cricket Board to accept the hybrid model for the mega event. The BCCI has already sent an official letter to the ICC that they won't travel to Pakistan for the marquee 50-over format. The PCB has already submitted a draft schedule, but the governing body has not yet finalised it after the BCCI's big decision, as the Indian governing body wants the tournament to be held in a hybrid model. ICC wants PCB to accept the hybrid model for Champions Trophy (ICC)

According to a report in PTI, the ICC is scheduled to convene a meeting of its executive board on Tuesday to find a solution for the vexed issue.

“With the PCB not willing to budge on hosting the event under a hybrid model, they are now being offered additional financial incentives to end the deadlock,” an insider said as per PTI.

“Chances are (that) by tomorrow (Tuesday), a clear picture will emerge after a virtual discussion by board representatives on under which format the Champions Trophy would eventually be held early next year,” he added.

The insider said the PCB is being asked to accept additional financial incentives for allowing India to play its matches in UAE, with the final to be played in Dubai, in case if India qualifies.

“The PCB so far has resisted all such moves, insisting (that) if India is not willing to play in Pakistan it is their problem as all the (other) six other participating nations have no issues (with) playing in Pakistan,” he said.

“The PCB is also insisting that even if it agrees to a hybrid model, the Pakistan and India group (stage) match and the final should be held in Lahore,” another insider said.

“Obviously, the Indian cricket board is not agreeable to this and is insisting (that) India should play all its matches in Dubai, including the one against Pakistan, the semi-final and the final if they qualify for it,” he added.

Earlier, the PCB also had to adopt the hybrid model for the Asia Cup last year as the majority of matches, including the final, were played in Sri Lanka.

PCB not willing to accept hybrid model

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has so far refrained from commenting on the delay in announcing the schedule, but he has insisted that the Champions Trophy will be held as per schedule in Pakistan and that the hybrid model will not be favoured.

Meanwhile, according to the draft schedule which PCB has submitted, the Champions Trophy is scheduled to begin on February 19 and conclude on March 9. Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi have been earmarked as the venues.

“As far as we are concerned, all the preparations for the tournament, including the construction work at the three stadiums in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi is continuing on schedule,” a PCB official said.