ICC's four-word tweet on Cameron Green after Shubman Gill's viral post leaves Indian fans fuming

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 11, 2023 01:23 PM IST

ICC's recent tweet Cameron Green moments after Gill posted an internet-breaking reaction on his dismissal has further infuriated Indian fans on Twitter.

A little less than two hours left before the final day of the enthralling World Test Championship final kicks off at The Oval where India will be eyeing a historic chase against Australia. Yet social media remains abuzz over that controversial catch by Cameron Green on Day 4 of the summit clash that led to Shubman Gill's dismissal. Well, one of the reason could be ICC's recent tweet on the Aussie all-rounder moments after Gill posted an internet-breaking reaction on his dismissal. The post further infuriated Indian fans on Twitter.

ICC has an indirect take on Shubman Gill's controversial dismissal

With no soft-signals in use as per the latest rules, on-field umpire went upstairs to check the legitimacy of Green's catch after Gill edged the length delivery from Scott Boland. Gill was confident that it was not out as he stood there but TV Umpire inferred that it was a legal catch.

Later, at the end of day's play on Saturday, Gill took to social media to share an image of Green's catch when the ball was touching the ground and it had emoticons of a magnifying glass as he sarcastically targeted the umpires. The post immediately went viral with Indian fans sympathising with the star opener.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli’s cryptic message as he and India chase history on Day 5 of WTC final leaves fans searching for answers

Later on Sunday, just hours before the start of Day 5 proceedings, ICC took to Twitter to post four images of that Green catch with the caption: "That Cameron Green catch! #WTC23 | #AUSvIND." And here is how fans reacted to it…

In the post-match conference in London on Saturday, Green, who could have provided the most accurate answer to that catch, was asked point-blank on the controversy, but his reply kept the debate alive.

"At the time I definitely thought I caught it," Green said. "I think in the heat of the moment, I thought it was clean and threw it up and obviously showed no sign of any doubt. And then it's left up to the third umpire (Kettleborough) and he agreed."

