Shubman Gill breaks internet with bombshell reaction targeted at umpire after Green's controversial catch in WTC final

The ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval, which at the moment remains inclined towards Australia, witnessed a major controversy on the penultimate day involving India opener Shubman Gill. The controversy erupted when Gill was caught by Cameron Green at gully and after a lengthy examination by third umpire Richard Kettleborough he was declared out. Shubman Gill reacts after his dismissal on Day 4 of the World Test Championship final (AFP)

A large section of fans and few ex-cricketers felt unjust against the Indian and came out in support of Gill, who was equally shocked by the decision. While Gill and skipper Rohit Sharma, who was then batting alongside, didn't hesitate from venting out their frustration, the former has now taken it a step further.

Soon after the close of play on Day 4, which saw India reach 164/3 in a gigantic 444-run chase, Gill took to social media – both Instagram and Twitter – to pass his personal opinion on the subject. Without taking any names, Gill took an dig against the official and shared screenshot of Green diving towards his left to pluck a low diving catch.

As per the screenshots shared by Gill, it looks evident that the Aussie had grounded the ball before completing the catch, which saw his innings come to a close on 18 off 19 balls.

The incident took place right at the stroke of tea as Gill tried to poke a ball by Scott Boland a little wide of the off-stump line. However, the ball took an outside edge in the process and travelled in the gap between the slip cordon and gully, before Green plunged to his left to complete a world class effort.

After a brief discussion between the umpire, the decision was referred to TV official, who ruled Gill out due to lack of any concrete evidence supporting the batter.

The controversial moment saw India lose their first wicket on 41, following which Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara added a 50-plus stand for the second wicket. However, the duo then fell in quick succession as Rohit was trapped LBW on 43 while attempting a sweep against Nathan Lyon, while Pujara was caught-behind for 27 while playing an uppercut against Pat Cummins.

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, however, have kept India in hunt and added 71 runs for the fourth wicket as India finished the day on 164/3 and they now need 280 runs more to win the contest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON