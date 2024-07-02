'ICC has to deal with India if they don't...': Ex-Pakistan skipper's Champions Trophy ultimatum to BCCI

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah revealed India's new targets after Rohit Sharma and Co. ended the long wait for an ICC title in the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup. Rohit's unbeaten Indian side outclassed South Africa in the summit clash to win the T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown. India finished runners-up in two ICC events before lifting the T20 World Cup trophy in Barbados last week. India's captain Rohit Sharma and Pakistan's captain Babar Azam during toss.(Pakistan Cricket - X)

With Rohit and Co. scripting history at the grandest stage, BCCI secretary Shah said India's next targets are winning the World Test Championship final and the Champions Trophy. While the final of the World Test Championship is set to take place in England, India's arch-rivals Pakistan will host the entire edition of the Champions Trophy next year. Does that mean India are ready to tour Pakistan?

'ICC's duty to ensure that all teams visit Pakistan'

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt said that he has acknowledged a few reports about India's visit to the Asian nation. The former Pakistan skipper feels it is ICC's duty to make sure India and all other teams tour Pakistan for the showpiece event. "We try sensationalizing everything. There have been a few reports suggesting that Jay Shah has given a positive signal. However, I don't think he's given any signals. I wouldn't have been excited even if there had been a signal from him because it is the ICC's duty to ensure that all teams visit Pakistan," Butt said on his YouTube channel.

Only 6 ODIs for India in build-up to Champions Trophy

Team India will be playing 16 T20Is (8 away and 8 at home) and 6 50-over matches before the ICC Champions Trophy. India have hit the road after the T20 World Cup. The second-sting side of the Men In Blue, led by Shubman Gill, is touring Zimbabwe for a five-match T20I series. India will also play three One Day Internationals (ODIs) against Sri Lanka at home. With Rahul Dravid parting ways with Team India, the two-time World Cup winners will have a new head coach in the Sri Lanka series.

'If India don't, the ICC has to deal…'

"If they come, then they welcome, if they don't, the ICC has to deal with it. We will find out if they can just deal with all the other countries or can do the same with India as well. It will show how much authority they have as a regulator and how neutral they can be," added Butt, who played 33 Tests and 78 ODIs for Pakistan.