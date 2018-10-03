ICC investigating ‘serious allegations of corruption’ in Sri Lankan cricket

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that they are investigating the “serious allegations of corruption” in Sri Lankan cricket.

This came in the backdrop of the reported rise of corruption cases in the Sri Lankan cricket.

Speaking about the same, general manager of ICC’s anti-corruption unit Alex Marshall said that the investigation in the matter is ongoing, adding that they are receiving the full support of the authorities which are currently placed in Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

Marshall further clarified that the probe is not related to the upcoming five-match one-day series, one Twenty20 match and one Test between England and Sri Lanka beginning October 10.

“We are currently in Sri Lanka as part of our ongoing investigations into serious allegations of corruption in cricket in the country. The inquiries are continuing so it would not be appropriate to comment further, but I can confirm that we have, at their request, provided a detailed briefing to the Sri Lankan President, Prime Minister and Sports Minister. We are receiving full support from the Competent Authority currently in place at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) whilst elections for the SLC Board are pending,” ICC quoted Marshall, as saying.

“I’d like to make it clear that these investigations have been underway for a considerable time and do not relate to the series about to start in Sri Lanka. However, I will take the opportunity to brief both the teams over the coming days to ensure they remain alert to the risks from would be corruptors,” he concluded. (ANI)

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 21:18 IST