e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ICC looking for a bio-security manager for Women’s 50-over World Cup in New Zealand

ICC looking for a bio-security manager for Women’s 50-over World Cup in New Zealand

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the ICC is “looking for a biosecurity manager for the women’s 50-over World Cup” which is slated to be held from February 6 to March 7 next year.

cricket Updated: Aug 05, 2020 22:32 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The International Cricket Council (ICC) logo at the ICC headquarters in Dubai, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro/File Photo
The International Cricket Council (ICC) logo at the ICC headquarters in Dubai, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Nikhil Monteiro/File Photo(REUTERS)
         

The fate of next year’s women’s 50-over World Cup might still be uncertain but the International Cricket Council (ICC) is already looking for a bio-security manager to implement the COVID-19 protocols during the showpiece scheduled to be held in New Zealand. According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the ICC is “looking for a biosecurity manager for the women’s 50-over World Cup” which is slated to be held from February 6 to March 7 next year.

“Biosecurity protocols have already been drawn up by the World Cup’s organising committee, in consultation with the ICC, New Zealand Cricket, and the New Zealand government. It’s understood that the role of the biosecurity manager would be to implement those,” the report said.

The New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chairman Greg Barclay had said that the decision on the fate of the Women’s World Cup will be taken in the next two weeks after the ICC last month postponed the men’s T20 World Cup in Australia due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ICC will meet on Friday to discuss this and other ICC events.

The qualifiers of the event has also been postponed indefinitely from July in Sri Lanka because of the health crisis.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
Keep off: India’s terse message to China after Beijing’s Kashmir barb
Keep off: India’s terse message to China after Beijing’s Kashmir barb
ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case
ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
Beirut blast: Warnings of ‘extreme danger’ ignored by Lebanon officials
Beirut blast: Warnings of ‘extreme danger’ ignored by Lebanon officials
‘Mars is looking real’: SpaceX’s test rocket makes 1st flight, landing upright
‘Mars is looking real’: SpaceX’s test rocket makes 1st flight, landing upright
‘Not surprised by Priyanka Gandhi’s Ram temple comment’: Kerala CM Vijayan
‘Not surprised by Priyanka Gandhi’s Ram temple comment’: Kerala CM Vijayan
‘Hope Ram’s critics find enlightenment now’: VHP’s Vinod Bansal on temple fest
‘Hope Ram’s critics find enlightenment now’: VHP’s Vinod Bansal on temple fest
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In