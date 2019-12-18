e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 18, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019
Home / Cricket / ICC opens anti-corruption investigations into Qatar T10 League

ICC opens anti-corruption investigations into Qatar T10 League

The ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit was working with the organisers of Qatar T10 League to monitor the league since its inception.

cricket Updated: Dec 18, 2019 11:00 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Dubai
A generic view of a cricket ball dislodging a bail.
A generic view of a cricket ball dislodging a bail.(Getty Images)
         

The International Cricket Council is investigating the Qatar T10 league after intercepting “a number of known corruptors” in the event, which it sanctioned a year ago and featured some prominent retired players such as South Africa’s Hashim Amla.

The ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit was working with the organisers to monitor the league since its inception.

“The ICC sanctioned this event 12 months ago based on the sound information provided by the organisers,” ICC’s Integrity Unit General Manager Alex Marshall said in a statement issued Tuesday night.

“However, substantial changes to both team ownership and the organisers just days prior to the event getting underway rang alarm bells for us and we applied additional investigative resource on the ground to address our concerns.

“As a result we have intercepted a number of known corruptors both in Qatar and globally and disrupted planned corrupt activity at the event. This has given rise to a number of new investigations for the ICC ACU team as we continue in our efforts to ensure cricket is a corruption-free sport,” he added.

The inaugural edition of the Qatar T10 League, 10-over format tournament organised by the Qatar Cricket Association was held from December 7 to 16 this year.

The T10 league witnessed six teams comprising 24 international cricketers, 12 players from associate ICC countries, Qatar national cricket team players and other local players. Falcon Hunters won the tournament by beating Swift Gallopers by four wickets.

Fast bowler Manpreet Gony, who played just two ODIs, was the only Indian to feature in the tournament. Other prominent players to compete in the league apart from Amla were Pakistan discards Kamran Akmal, Mohammed Hafeez and Sohail Tanveer.

tags
top news
Supreme Court refuses stay on Citizenship Amendment Act, issues notice to Centre
Supreme Court refuses stay on Citizenship Amendment Act, issues notice to Centre
Mamata is back to the streets over the citizenship law. Here is her plan
Mamata is back to the streets over the citizenship law. Here is her plan
Death sentence puts Pervez Musharraf’s legacy over India-Pak ties in focus
Death sentence puts Pervez Musharraf’s legacy over India-Pak ties in focus
‘Food, first aid’: Area residents helped Jamia students during Sunday violence
‘Food, first aid’: Area residents helped Jamia students during Sunday violence
Driving minus tyre: Intoxicated man steers car without care, without wheel
Driving minus tyre: Intoxicated man steers car without care, without wheel
Virat Kohli 56 runs away from going past SA legend Jacques Kallis
Virat Kohli 56 runs away from going past SA legend Jacques Kallis
Ahead of today’s GST Council meeting , here’s what you need to know
Ahead of today’s GST Council meeting , here’s what you need to know
Health Wise: How can I prevent allergies?
Health Wise: How can I prevent allergies?
trending topics
Amit Shahcitizenship lawRahul GandhiKSP answer keys 2019Jaipur serial bomb blasts caseUPPSC 2019 answer keyShriram LagooBollywood CopsDelhi Temperature

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news