Pitch for India's New York tie, historic Afghanistan-South Africa T20 World Cup semifinal rated 'unsatisfactory' by ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Tuesday, released the pitch ratings for the 2024 T20 World Cup, which concluded on June 29, with India beating South Africa to lift the trophy for the second time in history. According to the list released by the apex body, the pitches for the first two games at the Nassau County Stadium in New York and the semifinal between Afghanistan and South Africa at the Brian Lara Academy in Tarouba were rated "unsatisfactory". South Africa's players greets Afghanistan's players after South Africa's victory in the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2024 semi-final cricket match between South Africa and Afghanistan at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba(AFP)

Almost two months after the conclusion of the World Cup, which comprised 52 matches, the ICC revealed its conclusions on the pitches used in the tournament. Overall, three pitches received the 'unsatisfactory' rating, 31 were rated 'satisfactory', and only 18 managed to receive a 'very good' rating.

Which three pitches received 'unsatisfactory' rating?

Of the three pitches marked 'unsatisfactory', two belonged to the Nassau County International Stadium, where Sri Lanka were folded for just 77 in the match against South Africa, and Ireland were bundled for 96 against India. In the second game, played two days apart, India captain Rohit Sharma was hit in the upper arm while batting and was forced to retire hurt, while wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was hit on his body.

The pitches used for both matches received considerable backlash from the cricketing fraternity, and the ICC later admitted that they were substandard. There was some remedial measures carried out ahead of the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan at the same venue, and the pitch used for the June 8 game, where India defended 119 after restricting Pakistan to 113 for seven, was rated as "satisfactory".

However, the surface that received the most criticism was the one used for the historic semifinal tie between Afghanistan and South Africa. Afghanistan, who had scripted a stunning run to the semis for the first time in an ICC tournament, was folded for just 56 runs, where no batter scored more than 10 runs and faced more than 13 deliveries. South Africa later chased it down in 8.5 overs for the loss of one wicket.

After the match, Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott said: "...That's not the pitch that you want to have a match, a semi-final of a World Cup, on plain and simple. It should be a fair contest.

"I'm not saying it should be flat completely with no spin and no seam movement, but I'm saying you shouldn't have batsmen worrying about going forward and the ball flying over their head. You should be confident in your foot movement and being able to hit through the line or use your skills."