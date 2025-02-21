ICC red-faced after Pakistan's name vanishes from Champions Trophy logo in India vs Bangladesh live broadcast

The International Cricket Council (ICC) was left red-faced after Pakistan's name reportedly vanished from the Champions Trophy 2025 logo during the live broadcast of India vs Bangladesh Group A match at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. The entire Champions Trophy logo, including the name of the original host (Pakistan), is supposed to appear on the top left corner of every live broadcast during this tournament. There were no issues during the tournament opener between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi but during the second match of the tournament, featuring India and Bangladesh, Pakistan's name was not there. Pakistan's name was missing from the broadcast of India vs Bangladesh Champions Trophy match(@CallMeSheri1/X)

This led to widespread speculation and backlash on social media. It all started when the Indian government did not give a green signal for Team India's travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and the ICC deliberated extensively regarding the venue of the Champions Trophy. After several rounds of meetings, all parties finally agreed on a hybrid model, with Dubai selected as the venue for all of India's matches.

The tussles didn't end there. Just before the start of the tournament, reports of India's Champions Trophy jersey missing Pakistan's name as the original host of the tournament started doing the rounds, which was then rubbished by BCCI.

ICC provides clarification for missing Pakistan name

Things started to take a similar turn after the broadcast of India vs Bangladesh match. This time, however, ICC was swift to react. As a report Geo TV report, an ICC spokesperson clarified that Pakistan's name was missing from the broadcast logo of India vs Bangladesh due to a technical glitch. He also assured that all matches featuring India would feature the official logo with Pakistan's name during the broadcast.

“The omission was due to a graphics-related technical issue, which will be rectified from tomorrow. It was not possible to change the logo during the match.”

The ICC official further clarified that Pakistan’s name on the logo was visible in the social media clips as the glitch was limited to broadcast.

India and Pakistan will square off in the next Group A match in Dubai on Sunday. It has turned out to be a must-win game for Pakistan after they lost their opening match to New Zealand by 60 runs.