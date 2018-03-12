ICC refuses to recognise USA Cricket Association events involving India

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday refused to give recognition to two bilateral series being planned by the expelled United States of America Cricket Association (USACA) with India.

The USACA, which was expelled by the ICC in June 2017, recently announced plans to host the Indian women’s and men’s team for a bilateral T20I series each in April and May respectively.

“Both the series are unsanctioned events within the ICC’s regulatory framework and neither is recognised by the BCCI or ICC,” an ICC media release said.

ICC also stated that the participants of the event may be subject to disciplinary action.

“In accordance with the ICC’s regulations on sanctioning events, no person affiliated to a National Cricket Federation is permitted to participate in any disapproved cricket.

“This prohibition applies to players, match officials, coaching or management staff affiliated to a National Cricket Federation or any team affiliated to a National Cricket Federation,” the release added.