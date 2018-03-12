Why did Mohammed Shami go to Dubai? Kolkata Police ask BCCI

Mohammed Shami’s alleged adultery case has taken a new turn with the Kolkata Police asking the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to provide details of the Indian cricket team player’s alleged visit to Dubai on the way back to India from the recent tour to South Africa.

Kolkata Police is investigating Shami under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after his wife Hasin Jahan filed a complaint against him for adultery and other offences. Kolkata Police sent the letter on Sunday, said an officer on conditions of anonymity.

Shami was part of the India Test team that played three Tests from January 5 to January 27 in South Africa.

Hasin Jahan alleged in her complaint to the police that her husband went to Dubai to meet a Pakistani woman, and concealed the trip from her.

Shami’s wife had earlier said Shami received money from a Pakistani girl named Alishba and maybe involved in fixing. “Alishba is a Pakistani citizen and Shami claimed that she gave him money. I have never been told by Shami for what purpose that money was given. I don’t know but if he can fraud me he can fraud the country too,” Hasin said in a TV interview.

Shami, an India Test team regular, has been accused of having multiple affairs by his wife. Interestingly, Shami, who was part of India A in the Deodhar Trophy, has been left out of the BCCI’s new central contracts list after his wife’s charges.

Serious charges

Kolkata Police have charged Shami and his brother under sections of the Indian Penal Code related to rape, domestic violence and causing hurt with poison.

The sections invoked against Shami include 307 (attempt to murder), 498A (domestic violence), 506 (criminal intimidation), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 34 (acts by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 376 (rape). The last section was brought against Mohammed Shami’s elder brother. Offences under some sections are non-bailable and carry prison terms of up to 10 years or more.