ICC rejects Khawaja's attempt to raise Gaza crisis awareness as Michael Holding fumes at organisation's 'hypocrisy'

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday rejected Australia opener Usman Khawaja's latest attempt to raise awareness over the crisis in Gaza. Khawaja had requested through an application to display a picture of a dove and an olive branch on his bat and shoes, which he did during Australia's practice session on Sunday at the MCG ahead of the Boxing Day game against Pakistan. ICC has rejected Usman Khawaja's latest attempt to raise Gaza crisis awareness

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, Khawaja had first checked with Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association before having the logo on his bat and shoes at the MCG and was given a green signal, although the application to ICC for carrying out the same during the second Test against Pakistan, which begins from Tuesday, was denied.

"The ICC, after giving due consideration to Usman Khawaja's request for a personal message logo on his bat for the remainder of the Test series against Pakistan, did not approve the application," an ICC spokesperson told the website. "Personal messages of this nature are not allowed as per Clause F of the Clothing and Equipment Regulations, which can be found on the ICC Playing Conditions page.

"The ICC is supportive of players using their platforms outside of the playing arena to promote human rights, peace and equality and would encourage him to continue to use alternative platforms."

The ICC had earlier charged the Australian batter for breaching the regulations over wearing a black armband during the opening Test match against Pakistan in Perth. Khawaja had later told the media that it was a message of "personal bereavement" and that he would challenge the charge before adding that he wouldn't do the same in the MCG Test match.

Earlier in the day, former West Indies cricketer and broadcasting legend, Michael Holding, fumed as he called out ICC's "hypocrisy and lack of moral standing" in the Khawaja saga.

Speaking to The Weekend Australian, Holding said: “I have been following the Khawaja fiasco and I cannot say I’m surprised by the ICC’s stance. If it had been most other organisations that showed some semblance of consistency with their attitude and behaviour on issues I could claim surprise, but not them. Once again, they show their hypocrisy and lack of moral standing as an organisation.”

Holding also lambasted ICC over their inconsistencies in maintaining their regulations as he reminded them that players across the globe had taken the knee to show their support during the Black Lives Matter. In fact, during the 2020 tour of England, the West Indies side had even worn ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirts.

“The ICC regulations say re messaging ‘approval shall not be granted for messages which relate to political, religious or racial activities or causes’,” said Holding. “So how people were allowed to take the knee for BLM and stumps were covered with LGBTQ colours?”