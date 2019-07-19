ICC rule change: Captains won’t be suspended for serious over rate breaches

The International Cricket Council announced on Friday that captains won’t be suspended for slow over rate offences anymore. The international cricket body has decided to deduct points and fine the entire the team in case of a side is found guilty of slow over rate. The new rule will come into effect with the World Test Championship, which begins with Ashes 2019 starting August 1.

“Captains will no longer be suspended for repeated or serious over rate breaches,” the ICC statement read. “All players should be held equally responsible for slow over rates, and as such will be fined at the same level as the captain.”

“In World Test Championship matches a team that is behind the required over rate at the end of a match will have two competition points deducted for each over it is behind,” the statement added.

The other key decision taken during the Annual Conference meetings in London was that Zimbabwe Cricket have been suspended with immediate effect.

“The ICC Board unanimously decided that Zimbabwe Cricket, an ICC Full Member, is in breach of Article 2.4 (c) and (d) of the ICC Constitution which imposes an obligation on Members to provide a process for free and democratic elections and to ensure that there is no government interference in its governance and / or administration for cricket respectively,” the statement read.

“As a consequence of suspension, ICC funding to Zimbabwe Cricket will be frozen and representative teams from Zimbabwe will not be allowed to participate in any ICC events. The ICC has directed that the elected Zimbabwe Cricket Board be reinstated to office within three months, and progress in this respect will be considered again at the October Board meeting,” the statement added.

