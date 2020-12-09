e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ICC T20I Rankings: KL Rahul breaks into top 3, Virat Kohli moves up

ICC T20I Rankings: KL Rahul breaks into top 3, Virat Kohli moves up

Rahul, who scored a fifty in the first T20I at Canberra, rose to the No.3 spot eclipsing Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch. Rahul, who was out for a duck on Tuesday, notched up scores of 51 and 30 in the first two T20Is against Australia, playing his part in India wining the series.

cricket Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 15:39 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India's K.L. Rahul and India's Virat Kohli take a break between overs while batting against Australia during their T20 international cricket match at Manuka Oval, in Canberra, Australia, Friday, Dec 4, 2020.
India's K.L. Rahul and India's Virat Kohli take a break between overs while batting against Australia during their T20 international cricket match at Manuka Oval, in Canberra, Australia, Friday, Dec 4, 2020. (AP)
         

India captain Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul moved up a place each in the latest ICC T20I rankings for batsmen on the back of their consistent run in the recently-concluded three-match T20I series against Australia.

Rahul, who scored a fifty in the first T20I at Canberra, rose to the No.3 spot eclipsing Australia limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch. Rahul, who was out for a duck on Tuesday, notched up scores of 51 and 30 in the first two T20Is against Australia, playing his part in India’s 2-1 series win.

Kohli, who scored brilliant 85 in the final T20I against Australia at SCG, gained one spot to be at No. 8. Kohli’s knock, however, was not enough for an Indian victory as Australia managed to win the dead-rubber by 12 runs.

 

England left-hander Dawid Malan continued to lead the chart in the ICC T20I rankings for batsmen.

In the bowlers’ list, Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa jumped two places to enter the top 5. Zampa is currently at No.4. England’s Chris Jordan also broke into the top 10, while leg-sinner Adil Rashid gained a spot to jump to the third spot behind Afghanistan spin duo Rashid Khan and Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman.

(More details awaited)

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
China has given ‘5 differing explanations’ for troop build-up on LAC, says Jaishankar
China has given ‘5 differing explanations’ for troop build-up on LAC, says Jaishankar
Farmers harden stance, say ‘if government is stubborn, so are we’
Farmers harden stance, say ‘if government is stubborn, so are we’
Covid-19: More than 60 envoys visit vaccine facilities in Hyderabad
Covid-19: More than 60 envoys visit vaccine facilities in Hyderabad
China using big data to detain Muslim minorities in Xinjiang: Report
China using big data to detain Muslim minorities in Xinjiang: Report
AstraZeneca vaccine better at stopping Covid-19 than slowing transmission: Report
AstraZeneca vaccine better at stopping Covid-19 than slowing transmission: Report
Sensex hits 46,100-mark first time, Nifty ends above 13,500 as markets end at record high
Sensex hits 46,100-mark first time, Nifty ends above 13,500 as markets end at record high
Virender Sehwag claims Glenn Maxwell plays IPL ‘only for enjoyment’
Virender Sehwag claims Glenn Maxwell plays IPL ‘only for enjoyment’
Ayesha Raza, Shweta Basu Prasad, Amruta Subhash, Indira Tiwari on Aur Batao with RJ Stutee
Ayesha Raza, Shweta Basu Prasad, Amruta Subhash, Indira Tiwari on Aur Batao with RJ Stutee
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LIVECovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesRajasthan panchayat polls

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In