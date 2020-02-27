ICC T20I Rankings: KL Rahul retains 2nd spot, Australia hat-trick hero Ashton Agar sees huge rise

cricket

India batsman KL Rahul retained his position in the T20I batting rankings. The right-hander, who displayed terrific performance in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, rose to 2nd spot in the rankings, earlier this month. In the updated rankings released on Thursday after Australia’s T20I series against South Africa, Rahul is still at the 2nd position with 823 points, just behind Pakistan’s Babar Azam who is at the top with 879 points. India captain Virat Kohli, too retained his position in the rankings at 10th position with 673 points.

The biggest rise in the rankings was made by Australia’s hat-trick hero Ashton Agar. The left-arm spinner picked up a hat-trick in the first T20I against South Africa last week. Agar became only the 2nd Australian after Brett Lee to pick a hat-trick in the shortest format.

Agar was at 10th position before, and he rose up six places to reach 4th position with 712 points, just behind Australia’s Adam Zampa, who is at third position with 713 points.

Agar picked up eight wickets in 3 T20Is against the Proteas which helped him break into top five in the rankings. From South Africa, spinner Tabraiz Shamsi also saw a jump by three positions to rise up to no. 5th position in the rankings.

No Indian bowler is currently in the top 10 position in the rankings, and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is the highest-ranked Indian bowler in the T20Is, at 12th position.