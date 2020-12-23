ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli jumps to 7th spot, Rahul intact at 3rd

cricket

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 16:17 IST

Indian skipper Virat Kohli made a leap in the latest ICC men’s T20I player rankings, released on Wednesday. The Indian skipper moved up to the seventh spot, with 697 rating points, on the list while KL Rahul retained his third position with a rating of 816.

England’s Dawid Malan (915) and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (820) are ahead of Rahul, placed at the first and second positions respectively.

Kohli played some crucial knock in the recently-concluded T20I rubber against Australia which India won 2-1.. His scored of 40 and 80 in the last two games respectively helped him climbing to the seventh spot. In fact, Kohli and Rahul are the only Indians in the top-10 list of players rankings across categories - batsman, bowlers and all-rounders.

Kohli is ranked inside top-10 in all the three formats, being at the top position in ODI batting rankings and occupying the second place in Test batting chart.

Among others, New Zealand opener Tim Seifert and fast bowler Tim Southee have attained career-best positions after playing important roles in the 2-1 series win over Pakistan. Seifert advanced 24 slots to a career-best ninth position after a fine run in the home series saw him top the aggregate with 176 runs, while Southee’s six wickets in the rubber have lifted him from 13th to seventh position.

Seifert, who was named player of the series with the high point being a career-best 84 not out off 63 balls in the second match in Hamilton, had a previous highest ranking of 32nd in August this year.

Southee’s six wickets, which included a haul of four for 21 in the second match, enabled him to better his previous best of 10th position accomplished in November last year. Devon Conway (up 10 places to 62nd) and Glenn Phillips (up 15 places to a career-best 72nd) are the other New Zealand players to move up in the batting list.

Among bowlers, Faheem Ashraf moved up 22 places to 13th position, Shaheen Afridi gained 11 ranks to reach a career-best 16th position and Harif Rauf’s five wickets in the series helped him climb 42 places to 67th on the chart.

In the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings, Pakistan have lost three points and New Zealand have gained three, but the two retain their fourth and sixth positions, respectively. England are atop the Team Rankings chart with 275 rating points, followed by Australia (272) and India (268).