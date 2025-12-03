ICC takes note of Harshit Rana’s actions against Dewald Brevis, punishes India pacer for crossing the line

India fast bowler Harshit Rana, known for his ever-so-animated celebrations, has paid the price for his fiery send-off to Dewald Brevis in the first India vs South Africa ODI at Ranchi on Sunday. Rana was sanctioned by the ICC, receiving a reprimand for his actions. The incident took place in the 22nd over, where Harshit showed raw aggression after dismissing Brevis, who was caught at deep point by Ruturaj Gaikwad. Brevis failed to put bat to ball as well as he’d have liked to, and ended up slicing it, lobbing a catch to the fielder. Harshit Rana's actions caught the ICC's attention(AP)

“India pacer Harshit Rana has received a reprimand for an incident during his side's victory over South Africa in the first ODI in Ranchi. Harshit was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to ‘using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match’,” the ICC release said.

“The incident occurred in the 22nd over of South Africa innings when Harshit was found to have gestured in the direction of the dressing room when he dismissed Proteas batter Dewald Brevis. The action was deemed that it could have provoked an aggressive response from the batter, with Harshit receiving one demerit point added to his disciplinary record.”

This isn’t the first instance of Harshit getting penalised for his celebrations. During the 2024 edition of the IPL, Harshit’s flying kiss to Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Mayank Agarwal landed him in trouble. He was fined and banned for one match for violating the IPL Code of Conduct. For India, however, this is the first time Harshit has stepped over the line.

“It was Harshit's first offence in the last 24 months and the right-armer admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees,” the release added.

Harshit's impressive show in Ranchi

Harshit provided India the perfect start with the ball after centuries from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, and a fifty from the bat of KL Rahul powered them to 249/8. Rana, with the new ball, was spectacular, reducing South Africa to 11/3 with Arshdeep Singh striking once as well. Even though he gave away 65 runs in his 10 overs, Harshit's early burst went a long way in India taking a 1-0 lead.

After starting with a wide, Harshit knocked over Ryan Rickelton's middle and off. Two balls later, Quinton de Kock, edged to the keeper as South Africa reeled at 7/2. Rana then added the wicket of Brevis, a timely breakthrough for India, as he, Tony de Zorzi and Matthew Breetzke started to go after the Indian bowling.

“A lot of credit to Harshit also for taking the early wickets because I think otherwise, for them, in so much dew, they would've found it very easy to score runs. He was moving the ball well. He was hitting the right area early in the innings because the Kookaburra only swings for the first four or five overs, and I think he made the most of it,” Sitanshu Kotak, India's batting coach, said during the post-match press conference.