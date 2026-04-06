ICC takes notice of Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah's T20 World Cup performance, duo nominated for Player of the Month

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the nominees for the ICC Player of the Month awards for March 2026, with top performers from India, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand making the list. In the men’s category, Sanju Samson, Jasprit Bumrah, and Connor Esterhuizen have been nominated following impressive performances in international cricket. Sanju Samson shortlisted for ICC Player of the Month (PTI)

Sanju Samson’s standout performances in the latter stages of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup played a key role in India’s title-winning campaign. He smashed an unbeaten 97 against West Indies in a crucial Super 8s match, followed by scores of 89 in both the semi-final against England and the final against New Zealand, earning him the Player of the Tournament award.

Jasprit Bumrah, who was named Player of the Match in the final, picked up seven wickets across key matches at an average of 12.00. His match-winning spell of 4/15 against New Zealand in the final underlined his impact in high-pressure situations.

Also Read: Sanju Samson tipped to make a statement for CSK against RCB: 'I have a gut feeling he'll come good' Connor Esterhuizen, meanwhile, impressed in his debut T20I series in New Zealand. The South African batter scored 200 runs at an average of 50 and a strike rate of 145.98, playing a crucial role in his team’s 3-2 series win and earning the Player of the Series award.

Women's category In the women’s category, Amelia Kerr, Beth Mooney, and Ayabonga Khaka have been shortlisted for their consistent performances across formats.

Amelia Kerr delivered an all-round masterclass, scoring 176 runs and picking up 18 wickets in ODIs, including a remarkable 7/34 against Zimbabwe. She also excelled in T20Is, scoring 276 runs and taking six wickets, earning Player of the Series awards in both formats.

Beth Mooney continued her fine form with the bat, scoring 171 runs in ODIs, including an unbeaten 106 against India, along with impactful performances in T20Is against the West Indies.

Ayabonga Khaka was the leading wicket-taker in the T20I series in New Zealand with eight wickets and followed it up with an outstanding 6/56 in the first ODI, showcasing her consistency with the ball.

The nominees reflect a mix of experienced performers and emerging talents, with fans set to vote for their favourites as the ICC recognises the top performers of the month. It is worth noting that three nominees for both the men's and women's categories are shortlisted every month based on performances from the first to the last day.

The shortlist is then voted on by the independent ICC Voting Academy* and fans around the world, and eventually, a winner is declared.