ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli and Co retain top spot, South Africa jump to second

India have retained their number one spot in the updated ICC Test team rankings, released on Monday. Following their 2-1 victory over Australia in the four-Test match series, India are leading the list with 116 points.

South Africa have overtaken New Zealand and England to attain the second position after sweeping their home series against Pakistan 3-0. The Proteas have gained four points to reach 110 points, two points above England.

Pakistan have lost one position, slipping behind Sri Lanka to take the seventh place. The Sarfraz Ahmed-led side that started the series with 92 points, are now on 88 points and three points less than Sri Lanka.

New Zealand are one point behind England at 107 points. The English side will have to win their upcoming three-match series against West Indies, starting January 23 to remain ahead of the Black Caps.

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 19:44 IST