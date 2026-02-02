ICC to hold key board meeting on Pakistan in next 48 hours; set to impose several sanctions on PCB: Report

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to hold a high-level emergency meeting within the next 48 hours to discuss the Pakistan government’s decision to bar the Salman Ali Agha-led side from taking the field against India in the February 15 Group A match in Colombo, according to a report by NDTV. Pakistan, however, has been cleared to travel to Sri Lanka and participate in the remainder of the T20 World Cup. ICC set to hold an emergency meeting on PCB matter (PTI)

The report said the apex body is preparing for a meeting that could significantly alter the global cricket landscape, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) potentially facing isolation depending on the outcome.

ALSO READ: Pakistan’s boycott nothing but a hollow threat to ICC; strong chance they’ll play India in marquee T20 World Cup clash Tensions between the ICC and PCB have been simmering ever since Bangladesh were removed from the T20 World Cup after the governing body rejected their request to shift matches from India to Sri Lanka over security concerns. On Sunday, the Pakistan government brought an end to days of speculation by announcing its final decision on the team’s participation via social media.

However, the move to allow Pakistan to play selectively in the tournament has not gone down well with the ICC. The report added that PCB could face stringent sanctions for boycotting a single match, with penalties ranging from financial losses to a freeze on issuing No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) for overseas players participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). In an extreme scenario, suspension from the entire T20 World Cup has also not been ruled out.

The government’s decision came a day before Pakistan were scheduled to depart for Sri Lanka. Fresh off a dominant 3-0 home whitewash against former T20 world champions Australia, Pakistan will begin their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on February 7, followed by fixtures against the USA on February 10 and Namibia on February 18. All three matches will be played at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) ground in Colombo.