Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ICC to offer no 'clarification' on Champions Trophy row, bluntly asks PCB 'When has tournament director been on stage?'

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 11, 2025 08:20 PM IST

ICC reminded PCB that the tournament protocol left them with no choice but to snub Sumair Ahmed from the ceremony.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) filed an official complaint with the ICC on Tuesday after controversy erupted when Sumair Ahmed, the PCB's chief operating officer and the tournament director of the Champions Trophy, was ignored for the trophy presentation ceremony at the end of the final on Sunday. However, the apex body is unlikely to give any 'formal clarification' to PCB.

ICC is unlikely to offer any formal explanation to PCB over Champions Trophy incident
ICC is unlikely to offer any formal explanation to PCB over Champions Trophy incident

India beat New Zealand by four wickets in the final in Dubai on Sunday, lifting the Champions Trophy for an unprecedented third time in history. With PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi not present at the venue for the match, Sumair was sent In his stead as a representative of the Pakistani board. However, ICC ignored his presence and did not call him to the stage for the trophy presentation ceremony.

BCCI president Roger Binny presented the white jackets to Indian players and the medals to match officials, while ICC chairman Jay Shah handed the trophy to skipper Rohit Sharma and gave the medals to the winners. BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and New Zealand Cricket's CEO Roger Twose were also on stage. It must be mentioned that Saikia is the BCCI Director on the ICC board, and Binny is the Alternate Director.

"We have filed a formal complaint with the ICC as what happened is unacceptable to us," a PCB official told PTI on Tuesday.

ICC responds to PCB

Despite PCB's complaint, the report added ICC sources confirming that Pakistan won't get any formal explanation. The sources reminded that the tournament protocol left ICC with no choice but to snub Sumair from the ceremony.

"If the PCB mandarins look up, even ICC CEO Geoff Allardice wasn't present on stage. The reason is protocol," said the ICC source. "Sumair Ahmed is an employee of the PCB and not an office-bearer. Also please check when has a tournament director been on stage for presentation?

"We can give an example. ICC's new head of operations and communications Gaurav Saxena was once Tournament Director for Asia Cup in Dubai. Was he on stage for final presentation," the source added.

PCB, however, deemed the response "illogical," as they stuck to their demand for a "full public clarification" against the "unjust treatment" from ICC.

"The reasons being given for not having our COO and tournament director on stage for the final presentation make no sense to us. We are waiting for a formal clarification/apology," the PCB official said. "We are appalled by this blatant disregard for Pakistan's role as the host nation."

"Giving explanations that ICC only invites CEOs, chairmen, vice-chairmen or secretaries for the ceremony is illogical. We want a full public clarification and an assurance that such biased and unjust treatment will not happen again or we will push this matter to the Board of governors," he added.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with IND vs NZ Live Score.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with IND vs NZ Live Score.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On