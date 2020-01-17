e-paper
Home / Cricket / ICC U19 World Cup: Afghanistan leggie Shafiqullah Ghafari’s 6/15 floors South Africa

ICC U19 World Cup: Afghanistan leggie Shafiqullah Ghafari’s 6/15 floors South Africa

South Africa U19 vs Afghanistan U19: Afghanistan’s Shafiqullah Ghafari recorded the 8th best figures in U19 World Cup as Afghansitan bowled South Africa out for 129 in the opening match of U19 World Cup 2020.

cricket Updated: Jan 17, 2020 16:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shafiqullah Ghafari
Shafiqullah Ghafari(ICC)
         

Afghanistan’s Shafiqullah Ghafari ran through hosts South Africa’s batting line-up in the opening match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2020 at Kimberley on Friday. Shafiqullah Ghafari returned with stunning figures of 6 for 15 as South Africa were bowled out for a paltry 129 after opting to bat first in the tournament opener. (Follow South Africa U19 vs Afghanistan U19)

Ghafari was introduced into the attack in the 12th over when South Africa were in a decent position at 59 for 2. But the young leg-spinner, who specializes in bowling googlies, sprang into action as early as his second over by removing Lavert Manje for a duck.

 

That was the beginning of the slide from which South Africa never recovered. The 18-year-old Ghafari kept bowling googlies and the South African batsmen kept repeating their mistakes to get bowled. The fact that majority of South Africa U 19 players were right-handers, also helped Ghafari work his magic.

Ghafari, who picked up South Africa’s last four wickets to bowl them out in just 29.1 overs, finished with six wickets for 15 runs in his 9.1 overs.

Four South Africa batsmen were dismissed for a duck and Ghaffari was responsible for the three of those.

Ghafari ‘s figures are the 8th best in the history of U19 World Cup.

Interestingly, before this match, Ghafari had played all his Youth ODIs against India U19.

Ghafari has played 3 first-class matches for Kabul and picked up 7 wickets.

