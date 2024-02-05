ICC U19 World Cup IND Vs SA semi-final live streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa cricket match

Aiming for a record sixth title, India take on South Africa in their U19 World Cup semi-final fixture, in Benoni on Monday. The Uday Saharan-led side have been unbeaten throughout the tournament, winning all their matches on a dominating note. India vs South Africa, U19 World Cup semi-final, live streaming

Meanwhile, hosts South Africa lost to West Indies at the group stage, also winning both their Super Six matches. The Proteas have only won the U19 title once, which was in 2014.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The Willowmoore Park surface is expected to offer plenty of help to pacers, who have an excellent record with a new ball on the green surface. We could see a low-scoring clash.

Also, toss will be crucial as teams batting first have won only eight of the 27 ODI matches played at this venue. But, teams chasing have won only one of the three matches held in this venue.

Squads-

India U19: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Priyanshu Moliya, Uday Saharan(c), Sachin Dhas, Musheer Khan, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla, Ansh Gosai, Dhanush Gowda, Naman Tiwari, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Innesh Mahajan

South Africa U19: Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Steve Stolk, David Teeger, Richard Seletswane, Dewan Marais, Juan James(c), Romashan Pillay, Riley Norton, Tristan Luus, Nqobani Mokoena, Kwena Maphaka, Martin Khumalo, Oliver Whitehead, Sipho Potsane, Ntando Zuma, Raeeq Daniels

When will the India U19 vs South Africa U19 semi-final match of the ongoing U19 World Cup take place?

The India U19 vs South Africa U19 semi-final match of the ongoing U19 World Cup will take place on February 6, Tuesday.

What time will the India U19 vs South Africa U19 semi-final match of the ongoing U19 World Cup begin?

The India U19 vs South Africa U19 semi-final match of the ongoing U19 World Cup is scheduled for 1:30 PM IST, and toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Where will the India U19 vs South Africa U19 semi-final match of the ongoing U19 World Cup take place?

The India U19 vs South Africa U19 semi-final match of the ongoing U19 World Cup will take place at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

What television channels will broadcast the India U19 vs South Africa U19 semi-final match of the ongoing U19 World Cup?

The India U19 vs South Africa U19 semi-final match of the ongoing U19 World Cup will be broadcasted live on television via Star Sports Network.

Where will the India U19 vs South Africa U19 semi-final match of the ongoing U19 World Cup be live streamed?

The India U19 vs South Africa U19 semi-final match of the ongoing U19 World Cup will be live streamed on the Hotstar application.