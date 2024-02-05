India vs England: All records, individual milestones created during 2nd Test

India defeated England in the second Test to level the series 1-1, in Vizag.
Well, it wasn't England's day as India bounced back to winning ways with a 106-run victory in the second Test to level the five-match series 1-1 on Monday. Jasprit Bumrah once again hogged the limelight, taking three wickets on Day 4 as the visitors wrapped up for 292, in their 399-run chase.
