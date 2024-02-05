 India vs England: All records, individual milestones created during 2nd Test | Cricket - Hindustan Times
News / Cricket / India vs England: All records, individual milestones created during 2nd Test

India vs England: All records, individual milestones created during 2nd Test

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 05, 2024 08:54 PM IST

India defeated England in the second Test to level the series 1-1, in Vizag.

Well, it wasn't England's day as India bounced back to winning ways with a 106-run victory in the second Test to level the five-match series 1-1 on Monday. Jasprit Bumrah once again hogged the limelight, taking three wickets on Day 4 as the visitors wrapped up for 292, in their 399-run chase.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah in action.(PTI)
India's Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah in action.(PTI)

Monday, February 05, 2024
