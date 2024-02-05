India vs England: All records, individual milestones created during 2nd Test

It wasn't just Bumrah, who took a six-wicket haul in the first innings, even Ravichandran Ashwin once again proved that age is just a number with a three-fer. The veteran had removed Ben Duckett (28) in the final session of Day 3, and then followed it up with the crucial wickets of Ollie Pope (23) and Joe Root (16). Meanwhile, the lethal Bumrah removed Jonny Bairstow (26), Ben Foakes (36) and then got the final wicket, dismissing Tom Hartley (36).

Here are some key stats from the second Test:

- Day 4 saw Ashwin take his Test wickets tally against England to 97, which is the most by an Indian. He overtook BS Chandrasekhar's record of 95 dismissals. After two Tests, no Indian spinner has a four-wicket haul. The best in these matches so far has been Ashwin's 3/68 in the first innings in Hyderabad.

- Bumrah registered a bowling average of 10.11 in the second Test, which is also the second-best for an Indian pacer while bagging nine or more wickets in a home Test. Former player Ishant Sharma averaged 8.66 against Bangladesh in 2019, where he took 9/78.

- This was also the fourth time Bumrah took eight or more wickets in a Test match, for fewer than 100 runs. Only Ashwin (8) has more such hauls than Bumrah among Indians.

- The second Test also saw a double hundred from Yashasvi Jaiswal (209) in the first innings and a ton from Shubman Gill (104) in the second innings. 1996 was the last time when two batters aged below 25 managed smack tons for India in a Test match, when Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar did it against England in 1996.

- Meanwhile, 1196 runs was scored in the Vizag Test, which is the third-highest in a Test match without a century stand. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer's 90-run third-wicket partnership in the first innings was the highest in the match.

- Also, England's total in the fourth innings (292) is the second-highest by any team against India in India.

- Jasprit Bumrah's 9/91 is the second-best match-haul of his Test career.

- Joe Root became the fourth visiting batter to score 1000 Test runs in India.

- James Anderson created the record for the most maidens bowled by a visiting bowler in India. In 11 Tests, Anderson has bowled 78 maidens, 17 more than the next in line Nathan Lyon's 61.

The second Test match is scheduled to begin on February 15 in Rajkot, and both sides will be eyeing victory so that they can get a lead in the series. England will be expected to go with their usual Bazball approach, which saw them win the first Test, and India will aim to build on their momentum.