Rahul Dravid answers burning question on Virat Kohli's availability for remaining 3 Tests: 'We'll connect with him and…'

The biggest question that has left Indian fans curious after the team's sensational 106-run win in Visakhapatnam has been on Virat Kohli's return for the final three matches of the five-match contest against England. The question became important after close friend and South Africa cricket legend AB de Villiers revealed that the former India captain and his wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child. India head coach Rahul Dravid, however, chose to remain tightlipped on Kohli's availability for the remainder of the England series, saying that the selectors are better suited to respond to this burning question. India's Virat Kohli with Head Coach Rahul Dravid during a team practice session (PTI)

Three days before the start of the Test series in Hyderabad, Kohli had opted out of the first two Tests, after having a word with India captain Rohit Sharma and the team management, saying that "certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention", despite "representing the country being his top priority."

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

BCCI had urged fans and media not to engage in rumours over Kohli's absence, yet speculations were rife last week that the India star had skipped the first two Tests due to his mother's ill health. However, his brother Vikas later cleared the air on social media.

ALSO READ: India within touching distance of dethroning WTC toppers Australia after thrashing England in Vizag

On Saturday, during a discussion on his YouTube channel on the Day 3 proceedings of the second Test between India and England, De Villiers revealed that Kohli is currently with Anushka as the couple are expecting their second child. He also lauded his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate for prioritising his family.

"Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it's family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people's priority is family. You can't judge Virat for that. Yes, we miss him. But he has made absolutely the right decision," De Villiers said.

Rahul Dravid keeps Virat Kohli suspense alive

The big revelation instantly sparked questions about whether Kohli would make himself available for the three Tests against England. However, Dravid had no response for the group of reporters that had assembled in the Vizag press room, thus keeping the suspense alive.

"I think it's best to ask the selectors. I am sure they are the best people to answer ahead of the team selection for the next three Tests. We will get to that. I am sure there will be selection over the next few days. We will connect with him and find out," he said.

India will have a break of 10 days before the third match gets underway in Rajkot, starting February 15. BCCI selectors are likely to have a word with Kohli before they name the squad for the final three games.