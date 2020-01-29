e-paper
ICC U19 World Cup: Kristian Clarke, Joey Field’s all-round show takes New Zealand into semis

U19 WC: Clarke (4/25) first shone with the ball to restrict West India to 238 and then made an unbeaten 46 off 42 balls to take New Zealand home in the company of Joey Field, who was not out on 38.

cricket Updated: Jan 29, 2020 23:22 IST
PTI
PTI
Benoni
New Zealand batsmen react after firing team to victory.
New Zealand batsmen react after firing team to victory. (ICC/ Twitter)
         

Kristian Clarke came up with an all-round performance to help New Zealand beat West Indies by two wickets in a low-scoring affair and enter the semifinals of the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Wednesday. Clarke (4/25) first shone with the ball to restrict West India to 238 and then made an unbeaten 46 off 42 balls to take New Zealand home in the company of Joey Field, who was not out on 38.

Batting first, West Indies were bowled out in 47.5 overs with Kirk McKenzie top-scoring with a 104-ball 99. Besides McKenzie, Kevlon Anderson (33) and Antonio Morris (31) also made useful contributions with the bat.

Right-arm pacer Clarke picked up four wickets for New Zealand, while left-arm spinner Jesse Tashkoff (2/35) and Field (2/52) shared four wickets between them.

Chasing the modest total, New Zealand lost wickets at regular intervals to find themselves in a spot of bother at 153 for 8 in 34.5 overs.

But Clarke and Field had other plans as they duo joined hands and shared unbeaten 86 runs for the ninth wicket to take New Zealand home, finishing at 239 for 8 in 49.4 overs.

