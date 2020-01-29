ICC U19 World Cup: ‘He bats so bravely and confidently’ - Young Pakistan opener wants to emulate India batsman

cricket

Young Pakistan cricketer Haider Ali heaped praise on India vice-captain Rohit Sharma and stated he wants to score big innings like him. Ali is part of Pakistan Under 19 squad that is currently taking part in ICC U19 World Cup in South Africa. The right-hander is regarded as a fine prospect for Pakistan and according to Geo TV, he smashed 654 runs in 13 innings in his debut first-class season.

“My role model is Rohit Sharma, I want to be a batsman like him. He bats so bravely and confidently, I want to emulate his style of batting,” Haider told Geo TV. “Of course, scoring a double century in one day cricket is my dream. My aim is to score as big as possible. As an opener, I try to score big so that team can get a solid start.”

“I scored 99 on my debut, then scored century in the final of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, and that performance boosted my confidence. I was aiming to score around 800 runs in the season and I was almost near to my target as I played just seven games,” he added.

Pakistan have qualified for the knock-out stage of the Under-19 World Cup and Ali is confident of team’s chances against Afghanistan in their final eight clash.

“We have got ample time to prepare for the knock-out match. I am confident that we’ll continue our march in the tournament,” Ali said.

“The tournament provides us a great opportunity to show our skills and cement a place in Pakistan squad. I am looking forward to getting the maximum advantage from this platform of U19 cricket, prove myself, and get selected for Pakistan (senior) team.”