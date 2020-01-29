ICC U19 World Cup: India register multiple records with win over Australia

cricket

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 11:34 IST

The Indian U19 cricket team continued their brilliant run of form in the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup when they thrashed Australia by 74 runs to book their spot in the semifinals. With the victory, the India became the first team to win 200 Youth ODIs. They were also the first team to win 100 matches in Youth ODI cricket; a milestone which they completed in the 2008 edition of the tournament by defeating West Indies. Kartik Tyagi’s four wickets came after India recovered through Atharva Ankolekar’s combative half-century to reach 233 for nine.

Riding on Kartik’s spell in which he swung the ball at a good speed, India bundled out Australia for 159 with 6.3 overs to spare in their Super League quarterfinal.

India also achieved the massive record of most consecutive wins in U19 World Cups, with 10 consecutive wins under their belt. They were previously tied with Australia U19 team, who had won 9 matches between 2002-2004.

Most consecutive wins in Under-19s World Cup:

10* - INDIA Under-19s (2018-Present)

9 - Australia Under-19s (2002-2004)

The Prithvi Shaw-led India U19-team had an unbeaten run at the U19 World Cup back in 2018, winning all their six matches, and so far, they have achieved the same result in 2020, and have won all their four matches. Their first win of the streak had come against Australia, much like their 10th win.

India reached the semifinal stage of the U19 World Cup for the ninth time with their win over Australia - the joint most by any side in the history of the tournament. Australia have achieved the feat nine times with Pakistan taking the next spot with eight appearances.

(With agency inputs)