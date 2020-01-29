‘They have two very big players’: Inzamam-ul-Haq gives three reasons why India is a ‘zabardast’ side

cricket

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 20:42 IST

If drama needed an example then India vs New Zealand third T20I at Seddon Park in Hamilton would be an ideal one. What looked one-way traffic when New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (95) was going all guns blazing, not only went to the Super Over thanks to the brilliance of Mohammed Shami but also ended up in India’s favour. After both sides finished with 179 runs apiece at the end of 40 legitimate overs, Kane Williamson and Martin Guptill took 17 runs off Jasprit Bumrah in the Super Over. In reply, Rohit Sharma hit two sixes off Tim Southee when 10 runs were required off 2 balls to take India home.

The Super Over win sealed India’s first-ever T20I series win against New Zealand and moreover, showed the character of the Virat Kohli-led side. Highlighting the same never say die attitude of the current Indian team, former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq gave three reasons why India is ‘zabardast’ is side.

“They have two very big players. One is Rohit Sharma and the other is Virat Kohli. They are very big players. But you cannot win away with only two players. That’s the KL Rahul, Iyer come into play. They have taken the moral of the team to different heights. The strength of the team lies in when you still get a hold of the match despite your two big players getting out early,” Inzamam said in his Youtube channel.

Rohit Sharma was the top-scorer of India vs New Zealand third T20I with his 65 off 40 balls.

Secondly, Inzamam said it is India’s bowling led by Jasprit Bumrah that creates a lot of difference. “The kind of bowling that Bumrah is doing has given an edge to the other bowlers. He’s become the No.1 bowler with his arrival. Shami is good, the spinners are bowling well,” added Inzamam.

Bumrah, who recently made a comeback after an injury lay-off did not have the best of days with the ball on Wednesday but in the previous two T20Is, his economy was just over 6 – the best in both sides.

The third reason that Inzamam gave behind India’s success was captain Virat Kohli’s attitude and body language.

“The body language of the captain defines the team’s approach. The aggression and positive body language of Virat Kohli travels in the team. That has motivated all the Indian players to play positively with aggression,” Inzamama said.