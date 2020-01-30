e-paper
Home / Cricket / ICC Under 19 world cup: New Zealand U-19 win hearts as players carry West Indies batsman off - WATCH

ICC Under 19 world cup: New Zealand U-19 win hearts as players carry West Indies batsman off - WATCH

Jesse Tashkoff and pacer Joseph Field came forward and carried the injured Windies batter, Kirk McKenzie, off the field during the quarter-final clash.

cricket Updated: Jan 30, 2020 12:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jesse Tashkoff and pacer Joseph Field came forward to carry Kirk McKenzie off the field
Jesse Tashkoff and pacer Joseph Field came forward to carry Kirk McKenzie off the field(Twitter)
         

It is all about playing the game hard and then sharing a cordial bond off the field. The spirit of cricket, which is often spoken about, was on display during the U-19 World Cup match, as a couple of New Zealand players took the injured West Indies’ batsman off the field. Jesse Tashkoff and pacer Joseph Field came forward and carried the injured Windies batter, Kirk McKenzie, off the field during the quarter-final clash.

The episode took place during the 48th over of the West Indies’ innings when West Indies’ Kirk McKenzie was the final batsman to be dismissed on 99. However, he was hobbling and found it difficult to walk owing to cramps. It was then that the aforementioned New Zealand players decided to carry the player off the field.

ALSO READ: ‘Not my two sixes’: Rohit Sharma on what got India the victory in Hamilton after super over win

Cricket World Cup’s official handle posted the video of the incident and captioned the post as, “An outstanding show of sportsmanship earlier today in the game between West Indies and New Zealand #U19CWC | #SpiritOfCricket | #FutureStars”.

 

This act was hailed by former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum and current Kiwi all-rounder Jimmy Neesham.

 

“Authentic example,” McCullum tweeted.

 

“Fantastic work lads! Great to see,” Neesham tweeted.

New Zealand managed to defeat West Indies in the quarter-final. In a thrilling encounter, Kiwis managed to win the match by two wickets.

Chasing 238, Kiwis won the match in the last over. At once stage, New Zealand was struggling after being reduced to 153/8.

In the end, Joey Field (38*) and Kristian Clarke (46*) took the Kiwis over the line.

Now the side will face the winner of the quarter-final clash between South Africa and Bangladesh.

(With ANI inputs)

