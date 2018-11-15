ICC Women’s World T20 2018: Emotional Ireland captain breaks down after loss to Pakistan - Watch

Brushing their loss against India by the wayside, Pakistan put forth a commanding performance against Ireland. Led by the efforts of Javeria Khan, who belted 74 off 52 balls, Pakistan posted 139/6, which is also their highest score in T20Is.

Ireland never got going in their chase and limped to 101/9 in 20 overs. Isobel Joyce and Clare Shillington were the only players to put up a fight with the bat as Pakistan made light work of the Irish batting order.

This was also Ireland’s second loss of the tournament and in the post-match conference, captain Laura Delany broke down while addressing the media. She termed the loss as ‘incredibly frustrating’.

"If we were professional I wonder what the score would have been out there."@IrishWomensCric's captain Laura Delany was understandably quite emotional after her team's loss to Pakistan.



“If we were professional I wonder what the score would have been out there today to lose the match by 40 runs,” Delany said.

“I think 120-130 would be par on this wicket, unfortunately, we didn’t have enough partnerships in the middle and that cost us the game,” the captain said after the match.

Pakistan’s captain Javeria Khan, who was also the player of the match said that she played her best innings of her career.

“I have been working hard on my T20 game, I know that you have to score runs quickly in this format. It was a good win. We need some improvement. It was a good fielding effort today, the girls have been working hard. It was a must-win game for us and we did a great job to stay in the competition,” the captain said.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 11:16 IST