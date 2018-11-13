ICC Women’s World T20: Good Samaritan Harmanpreet Kaur carries ill mascot off the field, wins hearts - Watch

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been hogging all the headlines since the start of the World T20. The right-hander became the first Indian player to score a century in T20 Internationals in their opening match against New Zealand.

The skipper has now won hearts of everyone with a heartful gesture before India’s second game against Pakistan. Harman carried an unwell mascot - who was a little girl - off the field, and then ensured that she was attended to off the field.

The aforementioned incident occurred after the players had sung their respective National anthems at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

India won the match by a convincing margin and Mithali Raj was the star of the match.

“When you think that the team has gone through a lot of transition, and there are a lot of youngsters in the side, so at some point I’m thinking about more than myself, that whether I would be able to give the best or not. There are times when I think about the team, whether it is the right time to move forward, and I believe that now the team is settling, so it could probably be the last World Cup for me, the WT20 format,” Mithali said after the match.

