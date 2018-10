ICC Women’s World T20 2018 full schedule – date & time of all the matches

India take on New Zealand in the first match of the ICC Women’s World T20, which is scheduled to be played at the Providence Stadium in Guayana on November 9. The tournament will be held from the said day till November 24 in West Indies.

The 10-team tournament, featuring Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Windies, Bangladesh and Ireland will be played across three venues in the Caribbean.

Defending champions the Windies are in Group A along with England, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh while Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Ireland are put together in Group B.

Full schedule of the tournament –

November 9

New Zealand vs India, Group B (Guyana) – 8:30 PM

November 10

Australia vs Pakistan, Group B (Guyana) – 1:30 AM

Windies vs Bangladesh, Group A (Guyana) – 5:30 AM

November 11

England vs Sri Lanka, Group A (St Lucia) – 1:30 AM

India vs Pakistan, Group B (Guyana) – 8:30 PM

November 12

Australia vs Ireland, Group B (Guyana) – 1:30 AM

November 13

England vs Bangladesh, Group A (St Lucia) – 1:30 AM

Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Group A (St Lucia) – 5:30 AM

November 14

Pakistan vs Ireland, Group B (Guyana) – 1:30 AM

Australia vs New Zealand, Group B (Guyana) – 5:30 AM

November 15

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Group A (St Lucia) – 1:30 AM

Windies vs South Africa, Group A (St Lucia) – 5:30 AM

India vs Ireland, Group B (Guyana) – 8:30 PM

November 16

New Zealand vs Pakistan, Group B (Guyana) – 1:30 AM

November 17

England vs South Africa, Group A (St Lucia) – 1:30 AM

Windies vs Sri Lanka, Group A (St Lucia) – 1:30 AM

India vs Australia, Group B (Guyana) – 8:30 PM

November 18

New Zealand vs Ireland, Group B (Guyana) – 1:30 AM

November 19

Windies vs England, Group A (St Lucia) – 1:30 AM

South Africa vs Bangladesh, Group A (St Lucia) – 5:30 AM

November 23

A1 vs B2, Semi-final 1 (Antigua) – 1:30 AM

A2 vs B1, Semi-final 2 (Antigua) – 5:30 AM

November 25

TBD vs TBD, Final (Antigua) – 5:30 AM

[Time: Indian Standard Time (IST)]

First Published: Oct 25, 2018 17:59 IST