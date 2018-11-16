ICC Women’s World T20: I’ll keep scoring runs for India, says Mithali Raj after 17th T20I fifty

Mithali Raj continued her brilliant form in the ICC Women’s World T20 with a match-winning fifty against Ireland on Thursday and the veteran said that she will continue to score runs for the Indian women’s cricket team.

“This team has definitely improved a lot from the last World Cup. A lot of young girls in the team want to change the approach in T20s, and I definitely want them to win the World Cup,” Mithali said at the post-match presentation.

“You are prepared for 2-3 shots for one delivery and you try and innovate your game to suit the format, you only need to clear the infield in the powerplay to get boundaries and it’s something I’ve worked on and I’m sure that I’ll keep scoring runs for India,” she added.

Mithali surpassed New Zealand’s Martin Guptill, who is the highest T20I run-scorer among men’s cricketers. However, she is still the fourth-highest T20I scorer in the world, standing behind Suzie Bates (2961), Stafanie Taylor (2691) and Charlotte Edwards (2605).

READ: Mithali Raj now has more T20I runs than any male cricketer

Mithali struck an assured 51 as India posted a total of 145-6 that was always likely to be too strong for Ireland, and the tournament’s lowest-ranked team struggled to 93-8 in reply as Radha Yadav finished with three for 25.

Having won all three matches, India are now vying for the top spot against Australia in their last group stage clash. The two teams will face-off in Guyana on Saturday.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur heaped praise on the women’s team after qualifying for the semi-finals but immediately added that there’s a lot to improve ahead of crucial matches.

READ: IPL 2019: Complete list of released players from all franchises

“Happy that we have qualified for the semis. There are still a few things that we need to sit down and talk about. It is a short format. Sometimes your main bowler might not have a great day and that is why Jemmy and me bowled,” Harmanpreet said.

Asking her girls to be aggressive against the Aussies, she added: “We need to improve on our batting and bowling also. We did not bat according to our plan and the same with our bowling. We have to be aggressive all the time if you have to win against Australia.”

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 12:44 IST