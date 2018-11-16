IPL 2019: Complete list of released players from all franchises

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have announced the list of released players ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 and it contains the names of a number of high profile cricketers. Yuvraj Singh was released by Kings XI Punjab while Rajasthan Royals released left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat after paying a whopping Rs 11.5 crore for his services earlier this year. Delhi Daredevils expectedly released Gautam Gambhir, who stepped down as the team’s in the middle of the 2018 season after a poor run of form.

Here’s the complete list of released players ahead of IPL 2019 -

Mumbai Indians

Mustafizur Rahman, Pat Cummins, Akila Dananjaya, JP Duminy, Saurabh Tiwary, Tajinder Singh, Mohsin Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, MD Nidheesh, Sharad Lumba

Delhi Daredevils

Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Gurkeerat Mann, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Shami, Dan Christian, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala, Naman Ojha

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Shikhar Dhawan, Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha, Chris Jordan, Carlos Brathwaite, Alex Hales, Bipul Sharma, Syed Mehdi Hasan

Chennai Super Kings

Mark Wood, Kanishk Seth, Kshitiz Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders

Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Johnson, Tom Curran, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles, Ishank Jaggi, Apoorv Wankhade, Vinay Kumar

Kings XI Punjab

Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Aaron Finch, Mohit Sharma, Barinder Sran, Yuvraj Singh, Ben Dwarshuis, Manoj Tiwary, Akshdeep Nath, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar

Rajasthan Royals

Jaydev Unadkat, Anureet Singh, Ankit Sharma, Jatin Saxena, D’Arcy Short, Ben Laughlin

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 10:30 IST