IPL 2019: Complete list of released players from all franchises
A look at all the cricketers who were released by their respective franchises ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.cricket Updated: Nov 16, 2018 10:31 IST
The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have announced the list of released players ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 and it contains the names of a number of high profile cricketers. Yuvraj Singh was released by Kings XI Punjab while Rajasthan Royals released left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat after paying a whopping Rs 11.5 crore for his services earlier this year. Delhi Daredevils expectedly released Gautam Gambhir, who stepped down as the team’s in the middle of the 2018 season after a poor run of form.
Here’s the complete list of released players ahead of IPL 2019 -
Mumbai Indians
Mustafizur Rahman, Pat Cummins, Akila Dananjaya, JP Duminy, Saurabh Tiwary, Tajinder Singh, Mohsin Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, MD Nidheesh, Sharad Lumba
Delhi Daredevils
Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Gurkeerat Mann, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Shami, Dan Christian, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sayan Ghosh, Liam Plunkett, Junior Dala, Naman Ojha
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Shikhar Dhawan, Sachin Baby, Tanmay Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha, Chris Jordan, Carlos Brathwaite, Alex Hales, Bipul Sharma, Syed Mehdi Hasan
Chennai Super Kings
Mark Wood, Kanishk Seth, Kshitiz Sharma
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Johnson, Tom Curran, Cameron Delport, Javon Searles, Ishank Jaggi, Apoorv Wankhade, Vinay Kumar
Kings XI Punjab
Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Aaron Finch, Mohit Sharma, Barinder Sran, Yuvraj Singh, Ben Dwarshuis, Manoj Tiwary, Akshdeep Nath, Pardeep Sahu, Mayank Dagar, Manzoor Dar
Rajasthan Royals
Jaydev Unadkat, Anureet Singh, Ankit Sharma, Jatin Saxena, D’Arcy Short, Ben Laughlin
First Published: Nov 16, 2018 10:30 IST