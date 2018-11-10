Today in New Delhi, India
ICC Women’s World T20: Twitter salute Harmanpreet Kaur after masterpiece innings

Harmanpreet Kaur scripted history as she became the first Indian to score a T20 hundred as she brought up her hundred of just 49 balls with seven fours and eight massive sixes.

cricket Updated: Nov 10, 2018 09:03 IST
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur slammed her first T20 century for India. (Twitter)

It was one of those days that whatever Harmanpreet Kaur did turned to gold. The India captain struck a quite breathtaking hundred to power India to 194/5 in their allotted 20 overs in the first match of the Women’s T20 World Cup. More importantly it gave India a comprehensive 34 run win over much fancied New Zealand.

The 29-year-old also scripted history as she became the first Indian to score a T20 hundred as she brought up her hundred of just 49 balls with seven fours and eight massive sixes. This was also the third fastest hundred in the history of women’s cricket. During the course of her innings, she stitched a partnership of 134 with Jemimah Rodrigues (59), which is also an Indian record at the WT20.

Quite deservedly Harmanpreet Kaur has been showered with praise all over Twitter with cricketers past and present lavishing praise on the India captain. Celebrated personalities have also taken to the social networking site to let her know just how good the innings was.

Here are some of the best reactions from twitter to Harmanpreet Kaur’s masterpiece against New Zealand in the opening match of the ICC Women’s World T20.

