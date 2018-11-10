ICC Women’s World T20: Twitter salute Harmanpreet Kaur after masterpiece innings

It was one of those days that whatever Harmanpreet Kaur did turned to gold. The India captain struck a quite breathtaking hundred to power India to 194/5 in their allotted 20 overs in the first match of the Women’s T20 World Cup. More importantly it gave India a comprehensive 34 run win over much fancied New Zealand.

The 29-year-old also scripted history as she became the first Indian to score a T20 hundred as she brought up her hundred of just 49 balls with seven fours and eight massive sixes. This was also the third fastest hundred in the history of women’s cricket. During the course of her innings, she stitched a partnership of 134 with Jemimah Rodrigues (59), which is also an Indian record at the WT20.

Quite deservedly Harmanpreet Kaur has been showered with praise all over Twitter with cricketers past and present lavishing praise on the India captain. Celebrated personalities have also taken to the social networking site to let her know just how good the innings was.

Here are some of the best reactions from twitter to Harmanpreet Kaur’s masterpiece against New Zealand in the opening match of the ICC Women’s World T20.

What a start to women’s t20 cricket World Cup.Brilliant batting by @JemiRodrigues to keep things calm in the middle & supporting @ImHarmanpreet who played an unbelievable knock to become 1st Indian women to score t20 hundred 👏👏.I’m sure bowlers can pull things off from here👊 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 9, 2018

Harmanpreet Kaur , wonderful hundred. Great bat swing in a really zordaar innings pic.twitter.com/lTfG5hsSkD — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 9, 2018

Congratulations India on a wonderful start to the T20 World Cup Campaign. It was an outstanding century from captain Harmanpreet Kaur and I wish the team all the best for the forthcoming matches. #IndvNZ pic.twitter.com/9IGM2E68HE — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 9, 2018

T 2990 - Congratulations India Women Cricket T20 team .. victory over NZ and Century by Harmanpreet Kaur, first Women to score 100 runs in T20 pic.twitter.com/L7iG9h0Yy0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 9, 2018

Whatever BCCI are paying Harmanpreet Kaur, the ICC should pay twenty times that. She’s slapping women’s cricket into people’s houses. #harmonster — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) November 9, 2018

She’s Harmanpreet Kaur of Indian Women’s Team. 😊🙌 https://t.co/v52iKMncfX — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 9, 2018

