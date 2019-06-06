ICC World Cup 2019,Bangladesh vs New Zealand: Mushfiqur Rahim fluffs run out chance, Twitter erupts  

Bangladesh wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim handed New Zealand Kane Williamson a life line during their ICC World Cup 2019 encounter on Wednesday as he fluffed an easy run out chance.

Ross Taylor tried to take a single after hitting Shakib Al Hasan to Tamim Iqbal at mid-on but when Tamim threw the ball back to Mushfiqur, Williamson was struggling to make his ground. However, the Bangladesh wicket-keeper disturbed the bails with his arm before collecting the throw and the third umpire gave it not out.

Twitter erupted after Mushfiqur’s miss and they were not kind to the Bangladesh cricketer. Here are some of the tweets -

Hahahahahahahahaha..what an error from Mushfiqur Rahim. Gets overexcited aways.#BANvNZ #CWC19 — Sreejith Nair (@iam_SreejithN) June 5, 2019

Earlier, Matt Henry grabbed four wickets as New Zealand bowled Bangladesh out for 244.

Henry finished with figures of 4-47 to follow his three wickets against Sri Lanka as Bangladesh -- sent in to bat -- lost their last six wickets for just 65 runs.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan hit a fighting 68-ball 64 with seven boundaries in his 200th one-day international but no other batsmen cashed in on good starts.

Once Shakib was caught by wicketkeeper Tom Latham off the bowling of Colin de Grandhomme in the 31st over, the innings fell apart.

Mohammad Mitun (26), Mahmudullah (20) and Mosadeek Hossain (11) all failed to build a significant innings.

Tailender Mohammad Saifuddin hit a 23-ball 29 with a six and three boundaries before Henry and Trent Boult (2-44) mopped up the tail.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 00:01 IST