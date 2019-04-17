ICC World Cup 2019: Despite snub, Jofra Archer certain to play tournament - former England captain explains

England and Wales Cricket Board on Wednesday announced a preliminary 15-member squad for ICC ODI World Cup slated to begin from May 30 at their own backyard. But many including former England captain Michael Vaughan believe that it won’t be the final one as Jofra Archer is certain to make the cut for the mega event.

Archer, who is yet to make his international debut, was not included in England’s provisional squad and instead, Surrey fast bowler Tom Curran made his way into the side.

“Preliminary Squads are for a bit of admin for the ICC ... Jofra Archer will be In the Official World Cup squad,” tweeted Vaughan.

Unlike New Zealand, India and Australia, England have kept their final 15 for the World Cup on hold mainly because of the Pakistan series. Archer, however, has found a place in the 17-man squad for Pakistan ODIs.

There is another reason to take Vaughan’s comments seriously. The England team management was particularly keen to rope in Archer for the World Cup. They even amended the five-year mandatory County cricket rule and brought it down to three years to accommodate the tall Barbados-born fast bowler.

Archer completed his three-year qualification to become a British citizen on March 17, and hence was available for England selection for the first time.

“In line with ICC regulations, we have to name a preliminary squad of 15 for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup before April 23,” Ed Smith, ECB’s national selector, said on Wednesday. “However, all 17 players named in the ODIs against Pakistan can stake a claim to be in the final 15-man squad, finalised at the end of that series.

“The selection panel has been impressed with Jofra Archer’s performances in domestic and franchise cricket. He is a very talented and exciting cricketer,” Smith said.

England Preliminary squad for World Cup: Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Alex Hales, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, David Willey

Squad for Pakistan ODIs:Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Alex Hales, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, David Willey, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 16:36 IST